CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Luke Combs may debut new song at the CMA Awards

wbch.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Combs is still trying to determine what to perform at the CMA Awards, and he's calling on fans for their help. On Sunday, Luke took to Twitter to share that he's toying with different performance ideas, including debuting a new song that fans will be able...

wbch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs & More Added to CMA Awards Lineup

The CMA Awards announced part of their lineup earlier this month. That announcement got country music fans excited. Artists like Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, and Carly Pearce never disappoint. However, they just released the rest of the lineup. If the first set of performances had you excited. This one is going to blow your mind. Seriously, November 10th can’t come soon enough.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Strings
Person
Luke Combs
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Hudson, Chris Stapleton Bring Down the House at 2021 CMA Awards

Academy Award-winning actor and singer Jennifer Hudson gave a show-stopping performance at the 2021 CMA Awards, teaming up with multiple winner Chris Stapleton for a soulful medley of “Night Life” and “You Are My Sunshine.” An unforgettable moment at the #CMAawards 😍 @ChrisStapleton and @IAMJHUD wrote history with this one! #iconic pic.twitter.com/Tr4CvDe3Ge — Country 107.3 (@Country1073) November 11, 2021 Hudson, who plays Aretha Franklin in the new biopic Respect, gave her first performance at the CMA Awards with Franklin’s arrangement of Willie Nelson’s “Night Life,” starting the song off low and slow before ramping it up with brassy horn hits and explosive vocal...
MUSIC
kizn.com

2021 CMA Entertainer Of The Year Award WINNER – Luke Combs

Luke Combs has had an awesome year, and the 55th Annual CMA Awards may have just been the perfect cap to 2021 for Luke as he was named Entertainer Of The Year!. In a year filled with hit songs for Luke, this was probably this biggest – “Forever After All.”
CELEBRITIES
wbch.com

Luke Bryan says the CMA Awards offer a "microcosm of many flavors of music"

As Luke Bryan gears up to host the 2021 CMA Awards, he's looking back on the moments that make the show special. For the chart-topping singer, the diverse performances are an important part of the experience, offering viewers an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding into each artist. "If you've...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cma Awards#Abc Audio#Great Divide#Male Vocalist#Bridgestone Arena
wbch.com

Short, sweet, and stunned: Backstage at the 55th CMA Awards

In a night full of upsets and surprises, the virtual press room backstage at the 55th CMA Awards Wednesday night in Nashville was surprisingly quiet -- perhaps because the majority of the winners were absolutely stunned. Luke Combs walked back, just moments after picking up his first -- and perhaps...
NASHVILLE, MI
wbch.com

Luke Combs plans his first-ever headlining stadium shows for 2022

Hot on the heels of his first-ever CMA Entertainer of the Year win, Luke Combs has announced another big first in his career. On Friday, he revealed he'll be playing three headlining stadium tour dates in the summer of 2022, marking his first stadium run as a headliner. Those shows will take place at NFL stadiums in Denver, Seattle and Atlanta.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wbwn.com

Story Behind New Luke Combs Song “Doin’ This” & New Music Video

Luke Combs debuted a brand new song on the 2021 CMA Awards Show called “Doin’ This.” The CMA Entertainer of the Year shares the story behind that new song. “Yeah, the story for ‘Doin’ This’, I wrote it with Rob Wilford and Drew Parker. We wrote it sometime during the whole COVID experience at my house. And I think it was just kind of, you know, written from a really personal place. You know, people always kind of asked me, well, what job would you have if you weren’t doin’ this? And we kind of took that idea and made it into a song and it just felt like there’s so many people that will never stop doing what we’re doing. And that’s what I would be doing if I didn’t make it this far, I would be trying to make it this far. And I think the song speaks to a lot of people in that way man, people that just are trying to make something happen and they’ve always wanted to and, and they’ll never stop trying.”
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Luke Combs Celebrates CMA Top Honor With New Video

Luke Combs celebrated winning the Entertainer of the Year at Wednesday night's 55th Annual CMA Awards with the release of a brand new single and video called "Doin' This", after performing the song live for the first time during the CMA Awards broadcast. He had this to say, "This song...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

CMA Awards 2021 Sees Chris Stapleton Dominate, Wins Album Of The Year – Luke Combs Wins ‘Entertainer Of The Year’

It was a big night for Chris Stapleton at the 55th annual Country Music Assn. awards Wednesday, as the singer took home Album of the Year and Single of the Year among his five trophies overall. Stapleton won Song of the Year and Single of the Year for “Starting Over” and took album of the year for his record of the same name. He also won trophies as producer on the single and album. “I want to say thank you to everybody that listened to the record, and everybody that listens to music,” Stapleton said from the stage. Stapleton is also nominated in...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy