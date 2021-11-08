CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Cardinals reliever T.J. McFarland signs one-year contract

By Becky Willeke
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fFBNY_0cqDkHDd00

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals have signed reliever T.J. McFarland to a one-year contract. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

McFarland, a groundball veteran, will return to the roster along with five Gold Glove winners. The Gold Glove is given to players at each position in both the National League and American League who excel at fielding .

32-year old McFarland signed with the Cardinals organization last season on July 1 and went 4-1 with a 2.56 ERA (38.2 IP) and 21 strikeouts in 38 appearances.

‘I love you, St. Louis’ Matt Carpenter’s emotional farewell for Cardinals fans

The left-hander induced 12 double plays to establish a new Cardinals reliever record after the All-Star Break (since 1974), which tied for most double plays among Major League relievers throughout the duration of last season.

McFarland, from Palos Park, Ill., has made 323 career appearances between Baltimore (2013-16), Arizona (2017-19), Oakland (2020), and St. Louis (2021) over his nine-year Major League career.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
thesalemnewsonline.com

Cardinals begin GM meetings by bringing back lefty McFarland, finalize one-year deal

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Some of the early moves the Cardinals wanted to make this offseason were to retrace the steps of successful moves they made during this past summer. Within the first 24 hours of the free-agent market opening wide, they started. The Cardinals and lefty T. J. McFarland agreed...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Chris Taylor speaks out on brain fart that closed door on Dodgers

Just days after pulling off a clutch run in the ninth, the Los Angeles Dodgers were now victims of the same late-inning misfortune that they had previously benefitted from. After yet another late-inning base hit from Cody Bellinger, the Dodgers were set to have a runner in scoring position and Mookie Betts coming to the plate. Instead, Chris Taylor tried to go from first to third and got caught up in a rundown before being tagged as the inning-ending out.
MLB
The Spun

Look: Justin Verlander Has Blunt Message For The Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
FanSided

This Phillies-Yankees trade proposal is absurd

Could the Phillies trade Aaron Nola to the Yankees for Joey Gallo?. Buckle up, Phillies fans, because the offseason just went from zero to sixty with this outrageous trade proposal. On Monday morning, NJ.com suggested that the New York Yankees should send Joey Gallo to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange...
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Joc Pederson Has No Love For His Former Team This Postseason

Dodgers fans have to be missing Joctober at this point in the postseason. With their struggling offense barely making it through so far, watching former players like Joc Pederson and Kiké Hernandez catch fire in October is tough. Joc spent the first 7 years of his big league career playing...
MLB
The Spun

Trevor Bauer Reportedly Makes Decision On His Contract

Last offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer to a three-year, $102 million contract. The deal includes a $32 million player option for the 2022 season. Moments ago, MLB insider Jon Heyman provided an update on Bauer’s deal. He’s reporting that Bauer will exercise his player...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reliever#The St Louis Cardinals#The Gold Glove#The National League#American League#Major League
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Albert Pujols’ plans for the 2022 season, revealed

After his half-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols is set to soon play winter ball in the Dominican Republic later this year. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana side Leones de Escogido announced on Thursday that they have acquired Pujols from the Gigantes del Cibao via a trade. Gigantes del Cibao drafted Pujols in the LIDOM’s draft in 2002, but he never featured with the team.
MLB
atlantanews.net

Yasiel Puig settles civil suit, seeks MLB return

Yasiel Puig announced Saturday he had settled a civil suit for sexual assault and hopes to return to MLB next season. Puig, 30, released a statement saying he had paid his accuser in order to avoid a May 2022 trial. Puig said he wanted to fight the case in court,...
MLB
FanSided

3 Astros who won’t be back next season after World Series defeat

These three members of the Houston Astros won’t return next season after losing the 2021 World Series. The Houston Astros made it to the World Series for the third time in five years after disposing of the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox in the previous rounds of the postseason. But, they met their match against a red-hot, 88-win Atlanta Braves team.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Significant Clayton Kershaw News

It could be the end of an era in Los Angeles. Major League Baseball teams have until 5 p.m. E.T. on Sunday to make qualifying offers to free agents. The qualifying offer – a one-year deal for 2022 worth $18.4 million – is only available for certain free agents. If a player passes on a qualifying offer and signs elsewhere, their old team receives a MLB Draft pick compensation.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

4 Detroit Tigers officially become free agents

The 2021 Major League Baseball season is officially in the books and for the first time since 1995, the Atlanta Braves are World Series Champions. The conclusion of the 2021 season brings the start of the offseason, including free agency. On Wednesday, four Detroit Tigers officially became free agents. Those...
NFL
FanSided

3 Free agents the Philadelphia Phillies should be afraid to acquire

After their first winning season since 2011, the Philadelphia Phillies are expected to make moves this offseason. They absolutely should; every year that they don’t go all in is a year wasted on Bryce Harper‘s mega-contract. But when the Phillies decide to go shopping, they should not throw caution to...
NFL
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to surprising Cubs addition and Reds subtraction

The Chicago Cubs made a rather stunning move on Friday. Not as much stunning that they made the move once it became available, but more stunning that the opportunity was available at all. Chicago claimed left-handed starting pitcher Wade Miley off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds. Nobody saw this one...
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Chipper Jones gives his odds that Freddie Freeman leaves in free agency

From 1995 to 2012, Chipper Jones was the face of the Braves, bringing the organization a World Series and an MVP award. It was a somber day for Braves fans when he finally hung it up, but Jones knew he was leaving the organization in good hands, passing the torch to Freddie Freeman, and it’s remarkable how similar their careers have been thus far.
MLB
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy