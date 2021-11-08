Hunter Boots Collaborates With Disney For Mickey Mouse Capsule

Insiders I am very excited to share some enchanting news with you today! Disney Baby + Petunia Pickle Bottom have an all new collaboration that will help you celebrate the magic of parenthood or any occasion with Disney Baby gear, backpacks, and more! This new collection will have you dreaming of fairy tales while you celebrate the Disney Princesses. I just love anything that is dreamy, girly and of course has to do with princesses. This collection is absolutely stunning and I could not wait to share with all of you! Did you spot your favorite princess in the pattern because I know I did! The soft pink leather featuring so many of the classic princesses brings to life the beauty within, adding the touch of the rose gold hardware giving just that perfectly pink shimmer to top it off. Take a peak below at a few of the styles and get to know the collection a bit more.

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO