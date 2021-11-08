CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A hobby, a breakup and a puzzle: 3 more rings returned to their owners

By Samantha Swindler
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
For her retirement in 2018, Colleen Van Houten received the gift she’d been anticipating for years – a metal detector. “When I was young, my uncle was a metal detectorist,” she said. “As a little child I went with him one time, and he found a little ring and I never...

