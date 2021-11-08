A hobby, a breakup and a puzzle: 3 more rings returned to their owners

I have been very frustrated trying to get information on the Moderna booster vaccine in Oregon. Since it was approved, I checked many times with pharmacies and doctor’s offices around my neighborhood, unsuccessfully. I am 77 years old and was anxious to receive the booster, since my last vaccination for COVID-19 was in March. When the Pfizer booster became available, it was everywhere in the news, and many of my friends and neighbors had no problems finding it. Not so with the Moderna booster. I called the Oregon Health Authority, which connects you to 211, where I left several messages, not ever receiving a call back. After many unsuccessful tries at emails, I finally received an answer as to where in Oregon this vaccine was available. I was given choices in parts of Washington County (where I live) and Clackamas County. I first contacted OHSU in Hillsboro, where I was told they have the vaccine booster available but are giving it only once a week on Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and no appointments are available until mid-December. I then contacted the Fred Meyer pharmacy in Hillsboro and was finally able to succeed in making an appointment for Nov. 19. There must be a better way to inform the public about when and where these vaccines are available.

