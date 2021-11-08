What do you do if you see a mountain lion?

DENVER (KDVR) — A mountain lion was spotted in a Fort Collins neighborhood on Monday morning. If you’re outside and you spot a mountain lion, what should you do?

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers say to stay calm and do not run, do all you can to appear larger, and haze the cougar away with loud noises, like setting off your car alarm.

“If you are attacked- fight back! People have successfully fought off predators with rocks, sticks and even their bare hands. Kick, punch, poke, bite- do whatever it takes to win,” shared Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Earlier this year, a man used a wooden property marker to fight off a mountain lion that was attacking his dog.

In 2019, a trail runner used his hands, arms and feet to choke a mountain lion to death when it attacked him.

Here’s the full list of important tips from CPW:

Do not approach a lion, especially one that is feeding or with kittens. Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation. Give them a way to escape.

Stay calm when you come upon a lion. Talk calmly and firmly to it. Move slowly.

Stop or back away slowly, if you can do it safely. Running may stimulate a lion’s instinct to chase and attack. Face the lion and stand upright.

Do all you can to appear larger. Raise your arms. Open your jacket if you’re wearing one. If you have small children with you, protect them by picking them up so they won’t panic and run.

If the lion behaves aggressively, throw stones, branches or whatever you can get your hands on without crouching down or turning your back. Wave your arms slowly and speak firmly. What you want to do is convince the lion you are not prey and that you may in fact be a danger to the lion.

Fight back if a lion attacks you. Lions have been driven away by prey that fights back. People have fought back with rocks, sticks, caps or jackets, garden tools and their bare hands successfully. Remain standing or try to get back up!

