CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

What do you do if you see a mountain lion?

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HuvZ2_0cqDjNYC00

DENVER (KDVR) — A mountain lion was spotted in a Fort Collins neighborhood on Monday morning. If you’re outside and you spot a mountain lion, what should you do?

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers say to stay calm and do not run, do all you can to appear larger, and haze the cougar away with loud noises, like setting off your car alarm.

“If you are attacked- fight back! People have successfully fought off predators with rocks, sticks and even their bare hands. Kick, punch, poke, bite- do whatever it takes to win,” shared Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Earlier this year, a man used a wooden property marker to fight off a mountain lion that was attacking his dog.

Living with lions

In 2019, a trail runner used his hands, arms and feet to choke a mountain lion to death when it attacked him.

Here’s the full list of important tips from CPW:

Caught on Camera: Trio of mountain lions explore Colorado backyard
  • Do not approach a lion, especially one that is feeding or with kittens. Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation. Give them a way to escape.
  • Stay calm when you come upon a lion. Talk calmly and firmly to it. Move slowly.
  • Stop or back away slowly, if you can do it safely. Running may stimulate a lion’s instinct to chase and attack. Face the lion and stand upright.
  • Do all you can to appear larger. Raise your arms. Open your jacket if you’re wearing one. If you have small children with you, protect them by picking them up so they won’t panic and run.
  • If the lion behaves aggressively, throw stones, branches or whatever you can get your hands on without crouching down or turning your back. Wave your arms slowly and speak firmly. What you want to do is convince the lion you are not prey and that you may in fact be a danger to the lion.
  • Fight back if a lion attacks you. Lions have been driven away by prey that fights back. People have fought back with rocks, sticks, caps or jackets, garden tools and their bare hands successfully. Remain standing or try to get back up!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 26

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Collins, CO
Pets & Animals
City
Denver, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Fort Collins, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Pets & Animals
Fort Collins, CO
Lifestyle
Denver, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Lion#Lions#Kdvr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX31 Denver

Food Truck Friday with Big Stuff food truck

After winning The Great Food Truck Race on Food Network in December of 2019. Big Stuff opened up and has been serving their version of Colorado Comfort Food in the Greater Denver area. Chef and Owner Brad Brutlag and Manager / Sous Chef Jose Laris teamed to create Big Stuff and coined the phrase Colorado Comfort […]
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy