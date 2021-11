As CNN and the Action Network noticed, Rodgers' ubiquitous State Farm ads were hard to find during college football and NFL games over the weekend. In a statement this morning, State Farm says it is sting with Rodgers as one of its pitchmen. “Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade,” State Farm says of Rodgers. “We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view. We recognize our customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues. Our mission at State Farm is to support safer, stronger communities. To that end, we encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone’s right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances.”

