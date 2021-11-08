CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Police find gun during traffic stop, 17-year-old arrested

By WTVO
 6 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old Rockford teen was arrested Friday after police found a loaded gun with an extended magazine inside a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Rockford Police say officer stopped a car in the area of 20th Street and Broadway around 8:50 p.m. on Friday, November 7th.

A K9 unit was brought in to help with the investigation, police said.

The unnamed juvenile was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and No Firearm Owners Identification.

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rochelle woman arrested for DUI crash

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rochelle woman was arrested for allegedly drinking and driving, then crashing her car. The incident happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies and Rochelle Police were called to E. Illinois Route 64 for a single vehicle crash. A brief investigation found that Sara Hall was headed west when […]
ROCHELLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three suspects rob Roscoe gas stations at gunpoint

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of men performed two armed robberies in Roscoe on Saturday. Officers were dispatched to a Speedway gas station, 5951 E. Rockton Rd, for a hold up alarm around 11:35 p.m. according to the Roscoe Police Department. Upon arrival, officers discovered that three black males entered the business demanding cash, […]
ROSCOE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Accident in DeKalb closes downtown railroad crossings

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — An accident in DeKalb prompted closures at all downtown railroad crossings Sunday. An accident at 2nd Street and Lincoln Highway prompted the closures. Police asked residents to avoid the area while they investigated. There was no time estimate for the length of the closures, and no information on the accident had […]
DEKALB, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old Ohio girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVO) — An Amber Alert has been issued for missing 5-year-old Ohio girl Ana Burke, who was last seen Thursday. The Jackson Township Police Department said Ana was last seen near the 4750 block of Quail Hollow in the city of Massillon, wearing a pink t-shirt and multicolored pants. She is described as a […]
OHIO STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rock County Deputy Sheriff dies unexpectedly

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Rock County Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly died on Wednesday, the police department said today. Kaderly was off duty at the time of his death, which was characterized by the department as “untimely and unexpected.” Deputy Kaderly was hired at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office on August 1, 2005. During his time […]
ROCK COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Body found in search for missing Illinois toddler

HAMMOND, Ind. (WGN) — The body of a missing 1-year-old girl from Wheeling was found Thursday in a Northwest Indiana retention pond off the interstate. Around noon, Indiana State Police announced that there was police activity near I-80 and Kennedy Avenue. Construction workers alerted authorities to a body in the pond, which is about four […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Ogle County woman killed after hitting semi

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Nancy Mlynski, 64, of Compton, was killed Tuesday when her minivan was hit by a semi truck. According to the Illinois State Police, Mlynski was headed southbound on IL Route 251 when she struck a semi which was pulling out of a driveway to go northbound. She was pronounced dead […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

