Police find gun during traffic stop, 17-year-old arrested

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old Rockford teen was arrested Friday after police found a loaded gun with an extended magazine inside a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Rockford Police say officer stopped a car in the area of 20th Street and Broadway around 8:50 p.m. on Friday, November 7th.

A K9 unit was brought in to help with the investigation, police said.

The unnamed juvenile was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and No Firearm Owners Identification.

