Migrants aided by Belarus try to storm border into Poland

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA and VANESSA GERA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Hundreds if not thousands of migrants sought to storm the border from Belarus into Poland on Monday, cutting razor wire fences and using branches to try and climb over them. The siege escalated a crisis along the European Union's eastern border that has been simmering for...

