Do you remember a few years back when discussions were popular about the removal of confederate statues in the United States? One of the suggestions I saw quite often on Reddit was for them to be replaced by statues of Dolly Parton. Why? This wasn’t necessarily for “the memes”, but because outside of her creative endeavours, she runs some incredible social initiatives. One of these is the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which seeks to spread the joy of reading to children across the world by providing a range of free age-appropriate books to children regardless of their families income. More than one million free books are sent out monthly worldwide!

