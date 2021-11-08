Rockford man hospitalized after being shot in his car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 32-year-old Rockford man was hospitalized Sunday after being shot in the torso while parked in a driveway on Darwood Drive.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to investigate a call in the 3200 block of Darwood around 4:50 a.m.

The victim told police he heard multiple gunshots and then realized he had been hit.

He was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

