Sturgis Journal

Laura Kurella recipes: Olive oil

The world of olive oil has become as complicated as, well, the rest of the world!. With price no longer being an indicator of quality, it’s not surprising how people struggle when selecting olive oil. Although I prefer simplicity, I also appreciate diversity, but diversity without knowledge is as dangerous...
STURGIS, MI
marthastewart.com

These Olive Oil Dispensers Make Drizzling Easy and Keep This Important Ingredient Fresh

Like us, you're probably a big fan and regular user of olive oil. We rely on it for cooking, baking, and making vinaigrette, but we also like to add a drizzle of good olive oil over pasta or soup as a finishing touch. If you have a special olive oil for finishing, does it need a special container, a cruet, which is otherwise known as an olive oil dispenser? Not necessarily, but it can be handy.
Harvard Health

Is extra-virgin olive oil extra healthy?

Q. I know olive oil is part of a heart-healthy diet, but is extra-virgin olive oil healthier than regular olive oil?. A. Many studies continue to confirm the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet, which cuts the risk of heart disease and stroke. The diet’s nutritional benefits probably come from various sources, but the generous use of olive oil appears to be a key contributor.
Greatist

The Ultimate Guide to Olive Oil

Which olive oil is the best? That depends, but we’ll help break it down. The only thing more overwhelming than choosing a wine might be choosing the right olive oil. These days, most supermarkets have shelves stocked with the stuff. There are “grassy” olive oils and organics, cold-pressed and “pure” ones, not to mention all of the countries of origin to consider. It’s enough to make anyone panic and do what we do with wine varietals we’re unfamiliar with—reach for the one with the coolest-looking label of course.
leitesculinaria.com

Rosemary Buns with Olive Oil

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Rosemary buns with olive oil are made with just a handful of ingredients and bake up with a golden crust and chewy interior. Flavored with olive oil and sprinkled with rosemary and sea salt, they make a perfect snack.
healthcanal.com

27% Off With This Gundry MD Olive Oil Coupon (Limited)

27% Off Exclusively With Our Above Ambassador Link. As a Gundry MD Ambassador, I am pleased to offer you a discount through my Gundry Wellness ambassador link below. We bet that everyone does, especially if it is of a great product that is jam-packed with polyphenol-rich olive oil in the Gundry MD Olive product, which is a top-tier olive oil supplement in the market. Gundry MD makers are offering you and all its clients a chance that helps everyone save money.
recipesgram.com

Olive Oil Dark Chocolate Pots

The lovely flavors of dark chocolate combining well with a good olive oil. It is a perfect match! Rich, creamy, and really delicious, these cute pots are sweet and yummy dessert ideal after a nice lunch or dinner. It will take you 30 minutes to prepare them plus a few hours to set. Here is the recipe:
purewow.com

Aran Goyoaga’s Glazed Lemon, Yogurt and Olive Oil Pound Cake

You don’t need a special occasion to make a cake, and Aran Goyoaga’s glazed lemon, yogurt and olive oil pound cake is about to be our next afternoon snack. It’s from her new cookbook, Cannelle et Vanille Bakes Simple, and just so happens to be gluten free. “This is the...
Food52

Burnt Broccoli Farro With Smashed Olives

Farro, an ancient grain with a nutty flavor and a dense texture and bite, is ideal for grain salad bowls like this one as it excels in soaking up dressing and is hearty without being heavy. Here, it’s tossed with a lemon-tahini dressing while hot and then mixed with broccoli and olives. The olives appear in two forms, first blistered along with the bite-sized pieces of broccoli in the pan, and then raw to add more texture and different flavors. Cooking the olives softens their bite while enhancing their flavors, making them plump and juicy. I love the mix of the two. Finished with a sprinkling of feta and quickie lime-pickled red onions, the dish gains an extra bit of creaminess and acidic crunch. Make it for dinner tonight and save some for lunch the next day.
Sara Melissa Frost

In This Lititz Shop, There Are Over 125 Olive Oils and Balsamic Vinegar Flavors

If you're a Lititz native, you've most likely heard of Olio, and you probably purchase your olive oils and balsamic from their shop when you're treating yourself to a little extra. Olio Olive Oils & Balsamics is a family-owned and operated store. They have been around for almost a decade, and according to their website, they are one of the largest oil & vinegar stores in the country.
LITITZ, PA
foodcontessa.com

Italian Lemon Olive Oil Cake with Berries

This is a lemon olive oil cake of my dreams! The cake is dressed festively with layers of whipped mascarpone cheese, a honey lemon blueberry sauce, lemon curd, and finished with some fresh blackberries. The ideal marriage between Tiramisu and the classic Italian lemon olive oil cake. Servings 10. Ingredients:
