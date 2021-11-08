Watch Dionne Warwick crash 'Saturday Night Live'

This weekend Dionne Warwick stole the show on Saturday Night Live , in a way that only Warwick could.

The six-time GRAMMY winner made a surprise appearance on the reoccurring SNL sketch, The Dionne Warwick Talk Show , where SNL actress, Ego Nwodim , does her best impersonation of the legendary singer if she were to host a talk show.

During this weekend’s sketch, Nwodim declared, “You know what? I'm tired of interviewing people who are not icons. Please welcome me!” With that introduction, the real Warwick appeared on stage in a bedazzled tracksuit and said to her impersonator, “I'm so excited for you that I'm here."

During the brief but hilarious appearance, the Dionne duo served up many laughs. Nwodim said to Warwick, “Well, let me ask you something.

Dionne, why are you perfect?” To which the 80-year-old artist responded, “Darling, I'm not perfect, just very, very good."

The bleached-blonde paired covered topics such as cryptocurrency and pondered questions like, “Why aren't people just called Burt Bacharach anymore?"

Finally, the two stars wrapped up the sketch with a duet of the hit 1965 track, “What the World Needs Now is Love,” which was written by Bacharach and Hal David .

After her appearance, Warwick took to Twitter to gush about her amazing experience on SNL . The “I Say a Little Prayer” singer sang the praises of Nwodim and costar Punkie Johnson who plays Dionne’s niece and branding director, Brittani Warrick , in the sketch.

Warwick wrote, “I had fun at @nbcsnl 🤩 Thank you to @eggy_boom (ME 🤣), @Punkiejohnson (as @BrittaniWarrick ), and to the writers, cast, and crew. I had a wonderful time with you all. 🥰🥰🥰🥰🤩🤩🤩”

Dionne has been a viewer and fan of the sketch since its inception. The sketch premiered on Warwick’s 80th birthday last December. The iconic artist took to Twitter at the time to applaud Nwodim, saying, “that young lady's impression of me was very good. You did a wonderful job, baby. You are a star."

