Dunwoody at Home: 5 Signs It’s Time to Hire Caregiver Services for a Love One

Dunwoody at Home, a subsidiary of Dunwoody Village in Newtown Square, supports independent living for seniors, providing personalized plans so you can live at home securely and with dignity.

Living at home is the desired outcome for many seniors but there are times when it is no longer safe or desirable to live alone. That’s when a home caregiver may be a help.

For those who are uncertain if a home caregiver is right for their loved ones, here are five signs to look for, as provided by Dunwoody at Home.

1. Change of appearance

Have you noticed your loved one has been wearing the same clothing for the past few days, have body odor or bad breath? This may be a sign that they need caregiver services for their personal needs and health.

A caregiver or senior helper can assist someone with bathing, getting dressed, brushing their teeth and getting them ready for the day.

2. Loneliness

Your loved one may be able to take care of themselves physically and run their own errands, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t benefit from a caregiver.

Hiring senior home care services can provide companionship and someone to even joke with your loved ones; laughter is the best medicine after all!

3. Stacks of mail and unpaid bills

Stacks of time sensitive bills and unopened mail may indicate it is time to hire caregivers for seniors. The task of sorting through mail may become too confusing.

Hire a Dunwoody At Home senior caregiver to help your loved one sort through the mail. There are trusted daily money managers that can assist with bill paying that we can refer to you and your family.

4. Home environment is messy

When you stop by to see your loved one, you see that laundry is piled up, the table is full on bills or newspapers or you notice expired food. This may be a sign that physically completing these tasks may be too difficult or one is becoming forgetful.

Caregiver services can be the answer to helping your loved ones stay as independent as possible in their own home environment. Caregivers for seniors can even help prepare meals if it’s needed.

5. Missed Medications

Technology has made it helpful to remind someone to take their medications. Amazon’s Alexa and Google Home can be set to have medication reminders verbally announced to help with missed medications.

However, having a personal caregiver to provide reminders is extremely beneficial. This can help eliminate medication errors or missed doses.

Dunwoody at Home is an independent nonprofit headquartered on the Dunwoody Village campus in Newtown Square.

Lean more about Dunwoody at Home and the senior home care service it can provide.