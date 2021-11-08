CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon

Dunwoody at Home: 5 Signs It’s Time to Hire Caregiver Services for a Love One

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z7ZJo_0cqDfJsS00
Image via Dunwoody at Home.

Dunwoody at Home, a subsidiary of Dunwoody Village in Newtown Square, supports independent living for seniors, providing personalized plans so you can live at home securely and with dignity.

Image via Dunwoody at Home.

Living at home is the desired outcome for many seniors but there are times when it is no longer safe or desirable to live alone. That’s when a home caregiver may be a help.

For those who are uncertain if a home caregiver is right for their loved ones, here are five signs to look for, as provided by Dunwoody at Home.

1. Change of appearance

Have you noticed your loved one has been wearing the same clothing for the past few days, have body odor or bad breath? This may be a sign that they need caregiver services for their personal needs and health.

A caregiver or senior helper can assist someone with bathing, getting dressed, brushing their teeth and getting them ready for the day.

2. Loneliness

Your loved one may be able to take care of themselves physically and run their own errands, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t benefit from a caregiver.

 Hiring senior home care services can provide companionship and someone to even joke with your loved ones; laughter is the best medicine after all!

3. Stacks of mail and unpaid bills

Stacks of time sensitive bills and unopened mail may indicate it is time to hire caregivers for seniors. The task of sorting through mail may become too confusing.

Hire a Dunwoody At Home senior caregiver to help your loved one sort through the mail. There are trusted daily money managers that can assist with bill paying that we can refer to you and your family.

4. Home environment is messy

When you stop by to see your loved one, you see that laundry is piled up, the table is full on bills or newspapers or you notice expired food. This may be a sign that physically completing these tasks may be too difficult or one is becoming forgetful.

 Caregiver services can be the answer to helping your loved ones stay as independent as possible in their own home environment. Caregivers for seniors can even help prepare meals if it’s needed.

5. Missed Medications

Technology has made it helpful to remind someone to take their medications. Amazon’s Alexa and Google Home can be set to have medication reminders verbally announced to help with missed medications.

However, having a personal caregiver to provide reminders is extremely beneficial. This can help eliminate medication errors or missed doses.

Dunwoody at Home is an independent nonprofit headquartered on the Dunwoody Village campus in Newtown Square.

Lean more about Dunwoody at Home and the senior home care service it can provide.

Find out more about Dunwoody Village.

Comments / 0

Related
VISTA.Today

Dunwoody at Home: Tips for Seniors to Avoid Scammers

Most seniors have worked their whole lives to enjoy retirement. They have paid their homes off, supported their children, and maybe even saved a little extra to retire comfortably. Then one day your Grandfather gets a call from their “financial institution” and the person on the other end is requesting...
ocmomblog.com

5 Signs That It Is Time to Talk to Your Loved One About Assisted Living

Knowing when to raise the question of your elderly loved one moving to an assisted care facility is never easy. They may be keen to cling on to their independence for as long as possible and you may feel guilty about suggesting otherwise. However, there is a time when the conversation needs to happen, and you need to make plans. Here are five signs that it is time to talk to your loved one about assisted living.
HEALTH
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Free Dementia Services Offered to Caregivers in Fort Worth

The Fort Worth Public Library is hosting workshops in November focusing on what they call “Memory Box Kits.”. They are offering these preassembled kits for checking out and taking home for caregivers with dementia patients. The workshops will be guided by experts from the James L. West Center for Dementia...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Home#Senior Home#Newtown#Home Care#Caregiver#Dunwoody At Home#Ans
VTDigger

At-home caregiver shortage weighs on Upper Valley families, loved ones

Will more people, such as the 3,100 like Heidi Nikolaidis whom the Choices for Care program supports to stay at home, have to move into long-term care facilities as a result of being unable to find caregivers? Read the story on VTDigger here: At-home caregiver shortage weighs on Upper Valley families, loved ones.
Best Life

Walmart Is Barring Shoppers From Doing This, Starting Dec. 15

If there's one thing Walmart is known for, it's the deals: Shoppers come back again and again for a wide variety of products at low prices. But the retailer isn't always able to cater to all customers, which has earned it some pushback from regulars. Recently, many Walmart shoppers were upset to find out that the retailer would no longer be using its normal layaway program, right ahead of the pricey holiday season. And now, another major decision could affect millions of individuals who are counting on the policies currently in place. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to do at Walmart next month.
HEALTH INSURANCE
New York Post

The four hidden signs of dementia to look out for in your loved ones

Age-related changes can happen to all of us but it’s important to know when these are a little more serious. Dementia affects an estimated 6.2 million Americans age 65 and older. Memory-loss and confusion are key signs of dementia but can sometimes be confused with general ageing. There are many...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
westorlandonews.com

A Labor of Love: The Unseen Struggle of Grandparent Caregivers

Life doesn’t always follow a direct path; instead, we face detours and other obstacles along the journey. For thousands of Central Florida seniors, that means supporting family by stepping in to raise their grandchildren. When parents struggle with addiction, financial instability or other challenges, the burden of childcare often falls...
juliensjournal.com

Hope and Resources Coming for Caregivers of Loved Ones with Chronic Illness

Are you or someone you know providing care for a loved one with chronic illness? There will soon be a new resource for non-professional caregivers in the Dubuque community thanks to a partnership between the Jim Theisen family, Stonehill Communities, and local donors who give through an endowment at the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
Fairfax Times

Centreville man reflects on time as family caregiver

Chris Zavadowski recalls what it was like to be a caregiver for his father after his cancer diagnosis. For Chris Zavadowski, National Family Caregivers Month is something that hits close to home. Zavadowski was a caregiver for his father, Rich, after he was diagnosed with peripheral T-cell lymphoma, a rare and aggressive subtype of lymphoma, in 2008.
CENTREVILLE, VA
thedallasnews.net

Visiting Your Loved One In A Nursing Home- Spark Conversation With These Topic Ideas From Nursing Home Owner Akash Brahmbhatt

Keeping The Conversation Flowing With Loved Ones In Nursing Homes Or Assisted Care Facilities: Tips From Akash Brahmbhatt, Nursing Home Owner. You love coming to visit your older relatives in their nursing home or assisted care facility, but when there's a large age gap between the two of you, it can be tough to keep the conversation flowing. Here, nursing home owner Akash Brahmbhatt shares some conversation topics to keep in your back pocket when you're spending time with your older relative(s).
CBS Philly

Love Your Park Fall Service Day To Be Held This Saturday; Sign Up To Help Clean A Philly Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you’re looking to get outside this weekend, you can also give back to our city at the same time. Saturday is the annual Love Your Park Fall Service Day in Philadelphia. Groups will head out to parks across the city to help clean and plant trees and flowers. This is an all-day event. The exact meeting times are different for each park. To see the list of parks and to register for an event, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Connecticut

Sunrise Caregiver Strike Hits One Month Mark

It’s been a month on the picket line, but some healthcare workers are not ready to give up their fight for better wages and benefits. “Their lives are disrupted. Our lives are disrupted and hopefully this doesn’t last too much longer,” Kim Adams, a worker at Sunrise Northeast Inc., says.
fernandinaobserver.com

It’s National Family Caregivers Month

Family caregivers are the biggest source of support for older adults and people with disabilities in the U.S. If you’re one of the busy people who prepares meals, drives to medical appointments, helps pay bills, and visits someone regularly, you’ve seen the tremendous difference your contributions make in their life. You may also have warned them about the scams that may come through their phone, email, or mailbox. We know it takes a lot to be a caregiver, and during National Family Caregiver’s Month, we’ll publish a series of blogs to share resources and suggestions that could make your days a bit easier.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WTOP

Extra time spent with loved ones may help identify signs of Alzheimer’s disease

Whether its pandemic lockdown or a holiday visit, additional family time can raise awareness that loved ones may be suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. In time with the holidays, November is National Alzheimer’s disease Awareness Month and Family Caregivers Month. A D.C. area advocate is urging people to know the signs of Alzheimer’s and get those close to them evaluated.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy