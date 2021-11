Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have revealed the Elden Ring 15 minutes gameplay preview for the upcoming action RPG. Places of “Grace” will act not only as your safe haven (much like a bonfire in Dark Souls games), but can also guide you to where you need to go in the Lands Between. Players will also be able to summon a horse at will, helping them ride across the open world, and even fly up Spirit Springs to access high areas.

