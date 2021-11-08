CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Elle Fanning wore a dress that was almost completely see-through and had daring cutouts on the red carpet

By Samantha Grindell
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05bTFh_0cqDf4io00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YjKEG_0cqDf4io00
Elle Fanning wore a sheer gown to the LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

  • Elle Fanning attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday.
  • The actress wore a Gucci dress made of sheer black fabric to the event.
  • The gown had daring cutouts and was totally backless.

Elle Fanning made a statement in a sheer dress on Saturday.

The actress, 23, attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, California. Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio co-chaired the event, and the 2021 Gala was presented by Gucci.

Fanning dressed for the occasion in a Gucci gown made of transparent fabric.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0URF67_0cqDf4io00
The Gucci dress was made of transparent fabric.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

The black gown was made of sheer fabric that created cutouts on Fanning's torso, with the overlay meeting in a diamond at her waist. The shape mimicked the diamond cutouts on the gown's long sleeves.

Ribbons of fabric flowed from Fanning's sleeves, which she dragged behind her like a cape on the red carpet.

The dress' ruffled, high neckline was accented by an oversized rose brooch covered in sparkles on the collar.

The sheer fabric exposed Fanning's strapless black bra and high-waisted black bottoms that she wore beneath the dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tTFOc_0cqDf4io00
The gown was backless.

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images

The gown flowed into a full, black skirt that was also made of see-through fabric, while the top of the dress was totally backless. The skirt flowed into a dramatic train, and the sheer fabric moved as Fanning did, exposing her legs.

Samantha McMillen styled Fanning's daring look, while Jenda created her striking updo and Kate Synnott did her makeup.

The Gala wasn't the first time Fanning had worked with Gucci, as she wrote the short film "Gucci Always Wins" in 2020, which marked her directorial debut, as NYLON reported .

The star has also worn Gucci multiple times in just 2021 alone. She rocked a blue Gucci gown to the virtual 2021 Golden Globes, and she stunned in a sparkly suit from the legendary fashion house at the 2021 SAG Awards.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Arrives in a Striking Cutout Dress and Blue Sandals With Dwyane & Zaya Wade for Gucci’s Love Parade Show

Gabrielle Union was all Gucci and all smiles on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The actress arrived to Italian house’s latest catwalk extravaganza dubbed Gucci Love Parade, with her husband Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya, donning a camel-hued, long-sleeve dress with chic cutouts and a high leg slit. The 49-year old jazzed up her neutral frock, also by Gucci, with sleek silver sandals with a matching clutch. The Hollywood Walk of Fame was shut down for creative director Alessandro Michele’s star-studded runway show, with 100 looks modeled by the famous likes of Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith, St. Vincent and Miranda...
LOS ANGELES, CA
purewow.com

Gabrielle Union Sports Stunning High-Slit Cutout Dress for Gucci Love Parade in Los Angeles

Gabrielle Union attended a major Gucci event last night and naturally, she looked stunning in one of the brand’s own styles. On Tuesday, Union and her family—husband Dwyane Wade and her stepdaughter, Zaya—attended the Gucci Love Parade on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. For the occasion, the 49-year-old looked incredible in a peach dress from the Gucci Summer 2020 collection. The piece featured a thigh-high slit and a flower cutout at the midriff. She paired the look with long braids, a Gucci clutch and a pair of mint heels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Lindsey Vonn Goes for a Daring, Red-Hot Dress With See-Through Pumps at amfAR Gala

Along with a bevy of other famous faces, Lindsey Vonn stepped out for the 2021 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The annual AIDS research and education fundraiser was held at the Pacific Design Center and honored Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott. The 37-year-old former World Cup alpine skier went for a vibrant, head-turning look for the charity event, wearing an elegant fire engine-red column gown with a shimmering appearance. She styled the striking floor-length dress with a pair of matching red stiletto pumps boasting a sharp pointed toe and slightly see-through finish so that you could see her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Elle Fanning Goes Dark in Sheer Cutout Gown and Sky-High Heels at LACMA Art + Film Gala

Elle Fanning stunned in a daring new look for the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. The “Neon Demon” star stepped out in an edgy ensemble that was a far cry from her usual feminine style. The actress posed in a long-sleeved gown crafted from sheer black fabric, featuring front and sleeve cutouts, thigh-high slits and a flowing train. It also included a sharp backless cutout, adding to the look’s sleekness. The daring piece was layered over black briefs and a straplesss bralette. Fanning accessorized with a cluster of black silk flowers in her hair, as well as diamond...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Elle Fanning
POPSUGAR

Megan Thee Stallion's Dress Has a Turtleneck and Gloves, but That Massive Cutout Is Making Us Blush

Megan Thee Stallion was honored as one of Glamour's Women of the Year at the magazine's celebration Monday night, so it was only appropriate that she wore a look fit for a winner. The rapper stunned in a slinky black turtleneck dress with attached gloves, showing skin by way of an asymmetrical cutout across the waist and sleeves. How good is this architectural approach to a classic gown?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Makes an Edgy Arrival in a Cutout Dress and Strappy Sandals for Her PrettyLittleThing Launch Party

Lala Anthony makes the maxi dress look edgy and chic. The “Power” actress has an affinity for fashion-forward styles, and for her latest red carpet appearance she didn’t stray. Anthony arrived at the PrettyLittleThing Edit launch party last night in Los Angeles in a black tank maxi dress that featured cutouts throughout. It comes from her curated collection of size-inclusive outfits for the fast-fashion brand, which includes a range of jumpsuits, crop tops and dresses. The entertainer sported a pair of black strappy sandals that helped to refine the outfit while still maintaining the vibe she set with the dress. When it comes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strapless Dress#Sag Awards#See Through#The Dress#Leonardo Dicaprio Co
Footwear News

Ciara Revamps Black-Tie Codes in Sweeping Sheer Gown at Baby2Baby Gala

Ciara stunned in a daring gown on the red carpet at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. The “I’m Out” singer hit the red carpet in a voluminous gown. The sweeping number featured a long-sleeved sheer top accented with a sharp collar and gold buttons. The lengthy added extra drama with a slim-fitting silhouette, as well as a ruffled side accent that flowed into a tiered skirt. Layered over a dark bra, the number was a dynamic approach to the standard formal black-tie dress code. Though her footwear was not visible, the “Goodies ” musician...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Footwear News

Sydney Sweeney Stuns in Daring Cutout Dress and Pointed-Toe Pumps at LACMA Art + Film Gala

Sydney Sweeney wore a bold design on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday night in LA. The “Euphoria” actress wore a black one-shoulder floor-length dress to the event. On her right side, the dress featured a cutout detailing along the torso. The dress also included a high slit up the right leg. Sweeney accessorized her look with simple earrings and fun jeweled eye makeup, and she finished off her ensemble with a black Saint Laurent clutch purse. The “White Lotus” actress chose a classic pair of pumps for her footwear. Her black leather pointed-toe pumps matched...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Kid Cudi Rocks 2021 CFDA Red Carpet In White Wedding Dress & Black Jesus Piece

The last time Kid Cudi wore a dress it became a trending topic and his latest attire may follow suit. The beloved rapper is reportedly gearing up for his turn in the hot seat on Drink Champs in the wake of the release of his documentary, A Man Named Scott. As the world learns more of Cudi, his life, his struggles, his self-love, and his dreams for the future, the rapper appeared on the red carpet of the 2021 CFDA Awards.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

See All of the Red Carpet Looks from the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala

The LACMA Art + Film Gala made its return last night, with the black-tie event, bringing out Hollywood A-listers to honor acclaimed director Steven Spielberg, as well as Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, portrait artists for President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama. For the 10th anniversary of the Met Gala of the West, presented this year by Gucci, stars from the film, fashion, business, tech, and philanthropy worlds stepped out in their finest looks. From shimmering, colorful looks to classic black and white column gowns, the fashion from the gala's red carpet did not disappoint. Click through for some of the best looks of the evening.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

Meghan Markle Just Made Her Red Carpet Return In A Glamorous Sultry Dress

Whether you’re an avid royal watcher or not, you surely recall the moment, back in January 2020, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relinquished their royal duties. (They wanted to live a more private lifestyle in California.) Along with this major move, the former Duchess of Sussex also left behind the stringent standards of the monarchy’s dress codes. She swapped her previously demure royal attire for pieces that celebrated her West Coast roots — think breezy button-downs and jeans. In her continuous journey to reestablish her personal style post-royal life, Markle wore a cherry-red Carolina Herrera gown to the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala. (The event took place in New York City on Nov. 10 and honored veterans and military families.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Sexy Black Cutout Dress At Glamour’s Women Of The Year Awards

Megan Thee Stallion looked sexier than ever when she rocked a completely cutout black dress while being honored at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards. Megan Thee Stallion, 26, always makes a statement no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center in NYC on November 8.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Lady Gaga and Bimini Bon Boulash Are Among the Best Dressed Stars on House of Gucci's Red Carpet

Starring Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, House of Gucci is the high-fashion, true-crime indulgence we've been waiting for all year. Premiering on Tuesday Nov. 9 at London's Odeon Luxe Leicester Square and on Nov. 24 in the United States, the movie is based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed (2000) by Sara Gay Forden and is directed by Ridley Scott, with costumes by Janty Yates.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CinemaBlend

Ever Wondered What The Rock Sees On Red Carpets? Here’s An Awesome AF Photo Of Just That

Before the pandemic, red carpet premieres were a daily occurrence in Hollywood as new films and shows came out every week. Now, with safety and health protocols in place, seeing stars on the red carpet again has become an anomaly. The return of the Hollywood premiere didn’t bypass Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson either. The actor had to take at the moment as his new Netflix film Red Notice had its official premiere in Los Angeles. And Johnson decided to give fans a peek into what he sees on red carpets.
MUSIC
Yardbarker

See the fabulous looks on the 'House of Gucci' red carpet at UK premiere

Ridley Scott's House of Gucci is nearing its Nov. 24 theatrical release, and the stars are out in London for the highly anticipated drama's UK premiere. Lady Gaga—Queen of Fashion Statements—portrays Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), who orchestrated a murder-for-hire plot that killed him in 1995. She was convicted in '98 and served 18 years of her 26-year sentence before her release in 2016.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

CFDA Awards 2021: The Best Dressed Celebrities On The Red Carpet

The industry can fully celebrate its accomplishments the night of the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards. Dubbed the “Oscars of fashion,” the event acknowledges the artistic achievements of the designers, creative directors, and innovators who keep the business relevant. Given the premise of the evening, the dress code encourages the exceptional (Rihanna’s glittering naked dress, anyone?). Still, forays into camp territory are rare. Instead, the ease and elegance that have made American sportswear stand the test of time serve as guideposts when guests plot out their looks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Insider

Insider

187K+
Followers
17K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy