The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit yesterday stayed the Biden administration's brand-new COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers, which took effect on Friday, when it was published in the Federal Register. The appeals court said the arguments made by the petitioners—a Louisiana supermarket chain and six employees of a Texas company that makes kitchen ventilation systems—"give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate."

