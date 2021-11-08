CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Low Genetic Diversity is a Killer

Killer whales are one of the most widely distributed mammals on Earth, and have lived through varied threats to their existence, from natural predators to being hunted into near extinction by humans. But they're still in danger from a genetic bottleneck that's been pursuing the species since the last ice age,...

