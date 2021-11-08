Low Genetic Diversity is a Killer

Editor's Note: Some of the articles described below are not yet available at the PNAS site but are scheduled to be posted this week. A team from Colorado State University and the University of Pennsylvania tracks SARS-CoV-2 adaptation and variant selection in several non-human animals, including half a dozen cats, three dogs, three hamsters, and a ferret. After expanding the human SARS-CoV-2 strain USA-WA1/2020 in cell culture in the lab, the researchers used whole-genome sequencing to assess viral sequences found in animals exposed to the strain, uncovering wild type reversion mutations and more than a dozen variants in sequences coding for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and other genes. "We report the surprisingly rapid selection of numerous SARS-CoV-2 variants in cell culture and following infection of non-human mammalian hosts, including dogs and cats," the authors report. "These molecular changes in SARS-CoV-2provide insight into mechanisms of viral host adaptation, lay the groundwork for additional studies assessing dominant variant fitness and phenotype, and highlight the potential for human reinfection with new viral variants arising in species in close and frequent contact with humans."
Comments / 0