Usually we see fans petitioning studios to put their preferred star into a leading role in a movie, however the announcement that Wicked is finally moving forward with production has seen a petition made to Universal to keep a certain actor out of the movie. A fan-led call to arms has amassed over 41,000 signatures at time of writing demanding that Cats star James Corden not be in the running for any role in the upcoming adaptation of the popular Broadway musical, which tells the story of the Witches of Oz before Dorothy arrived on the back of a hurricane.

