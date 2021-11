[UPDATE] In an update released on Sunday, the suspect from Saturday's shooting at a Halloween party in Texarkana turned himself in. Texarkana Texas Police Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Keuntae McElroy, 21, of Texarkana, AR, Sunday morning. After contacting several family members and friends, McElroy eventually turned himself in late Sunday morning and was arrested. He was booked into the Bi-State Jail for one count of felony Aggravated Assault. Additional charges are expected to be filed on Monday.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO