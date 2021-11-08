CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foo Fighters' Next Project Could Be A Real Horror Show

By David Moye
HuffingtonPost
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Grohl is attempting to scare up interest in his newest project: a horror comedy starring himself and the other Foo Fighters. Grohl announced Monday that the new scare flick, “Studio 666,” is set to be released in theaters on Feb. 25. The film, which is based on a...

www.huffpost.com

wirx.com

Foo Fighters starring in upcoming horror-comedy film ﻿'Studio 666'

Finally, Foo Fighters are starring in their own movie. Dave Grohl and company have announced Studio 666, an upcoming horror-comedy film set to premiere in domestic theaters February 25, 2022. In Studio 666, the Foos enter a creepy mansion to record a new album, only to find themselves battling “supernatural...
Awesome 98

Foo Fighters Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Foo Fighters were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tonight, earning enshrinement in their first year of eligibility. "The best thing about being here tonight is being surrounded by our family," said leader Dave Grohl as he accepted the band's award. "When I say that, if anybody knows how the Foo Fighters work, the people we work with, we stick with them the last 15, 20, 25 years … and I think that’s important. So there’s a whole extended family over here that I have to thank. I have to thank these people, because we wouldn’t be here tonight if it wasn’t for each one of these Foo Fighters and we did it."
940wfaw.com

Foo Fighers To Star In Horror Comedy Movie Next Year

Foo Fighters secretly filmed a movie called Studio 666 about “what happens when the legendary rock band rents an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their 10th album,” according to Deadline. The movie is based on a story written by Dave Grohl. Studio 666 is set to open in more than 2000 theaters on February 25th.
GreenwichTime

Foo Fighters Announce Horror Flick Full of 'Hilarious Gore That F-king Rocks'

Foo Fighters have announced they will star in Studio 666, a horror-comedy that tells the story of what happens when the rock giants find themselves recording in a mansion plagued by supernatural forces. Based on a story by frontman Dave Grohl, the spooky flick is directed by Hatchet III helmer...
Deadline

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Unveils Horror Comedy Movie ‘STUDIO 666’; Open Road Lands WW Rights For February Theatrical Release

EXCLUSIVE: Think A Hard Day’s Night of the Living Dead, with laughs among the scares and splatter, and you’ve got a handle on STUDIO 666. Dave Grohl and his Foo Fighters bandmates star in a film they shot in secret, about what happens when the legendary rock band rents an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history, to record their 10th album. Trouble is, frontman Grohl is creatively blocked, and when evil forces in the house sink into his consciousness, the creative juices begin flowing but so does the blood. Can Foo Fighters’ complete the album, with the...
rue-morgue.com

Foo Fighters feel the fear in “STUDIO 666,” now set for wide release next year

Dave Grohl also came up with the story for the forthcoming horror/comedy. Open Road Films has announced its acquisition of worldwide rights to STUDIO 666, which will open in over 2,000 theaters February 25, 2022. Foo Fighters (Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee) are joined in the cast by Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega and Jeff Garlin. BJ McDonnell directed from a screenplay by Jeff Buhler (PET SEMATARY, THE PRODIGY) and Rebecca Hughes; the synopsis: “The legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much-anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.”
mixonline.com

Foo Fighters Announce ‘Studio 666’

New York, NY (November 8, 2021)—Recording at home can be a horror, but Foo Fighters will take that to a new level with the band’s first fictional film, Studio 666. Following the legacy rockers as they attempt to record their most recent album in a haunted mansion, the grisly horror comedy will be released in more than 2,000 theaters on February 25, 2022.
