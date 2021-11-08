Fake cryptocurrency news strikes again, this time hitting Kroger

US retail number two Kroger will accept Bitcoin Cash for payments. A spokesperson denies. Yet another sign of the uncertainty of the cryptocurrency sector. Bad PR management or nth confirmation of how unreliable the cryptocurrency sector is? Soon to tell. A detailed press release appeared in the corporate section of the Kroger website in which the Cincinnati group announces the opening to the use of virtual currencies, in particular to Bitcoin Cash, which should be accepted in all stores (including online) of what it is first food retailer in the US (and the second generalist behind only the giant Walmart). The news is obviously striking due to the size of Kroger. Too bad a company spokesperson told Reuters that the press release, which anticipated the adoption of the cryptocurrency starting in early December, is “fraudulent”.

RETAIL ・ 10 DAYS AGO