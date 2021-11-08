CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Fake cryptocurrency news strikes again, this time hitting Kroger

By Catherine Douglas Moran
grocerydive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKroger said a press release on Friday that the grocer was going to soon accept Bitcoin Cash — an offshoot of Bitcoin — as a form of payment across its stores and online was fake. "This communication was fraudulent and is unfounded and should be disregarded," a Kroger spokesperson wrote in...

www.grocerydive.com

Comments / 1

Related
InvestorPlace

7 Top Cryptocurrencies to Catch as Bitcoin Hits All-Time Highs

The search for top cryptocurrencies to buy is on. Seeing many of the large cap cryptocurrencies soar to new all-time highs, and smaller-cap alt coins make significant runs this year, is stirring a frenzy in the market. Indeed, there’s a fear of missing out in the crypto world right now. For investors looking to step in, thinking about where to allocate a little risk capital to this sector is important.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
grocerydive.com

Instacart grows same-day alcohol delivery to nearly 75% of US households

Instacart announced on Monday it is now offering same-day alcohol delivery from 180 Meijer stores, expanding the total footprint of its service to reach more than 85 million U.S. households, or nearly 75% of total U.S. households. Out of its more than 700 retail partners, Instacart now counts Meijer among...
DRINKS
FOXBusiness

Kroger, like Walmart, hit by fake crypto press release

KR THE KROGER CO. 42.32 -1.10 -2.53%. "This morning a press release was fraudulently issued claiming to be The #Kroger Co. that falsely stated the organization will begin to accept Bitcoin Cash," the company tweeted. "This communication was fraudulent and is unfounded and should be disregarded." The fake press release,...
MARKETS
CNN

Bitcoin scam: Kroger confirms press release was faked

Kroger said on Friday a press release touting the acceptance of bitcoin cash at its stores this holiday season is fraudulent, making it the second major retailer in recent weeks to get entangled in a crypto hoax. The release appeared on Kroger's investor relations page, and was later deleted. The...
ECONOMY
The Verge

A fake press release claiming Kroger accepts crypto reached the retailer’s own webpage

Cryptocurrency and blockchain news presents many headlines that are hard to believe, so when a seemingly authentic press release ties a major retail outlet to second-tier crypto, it can take a moment to find out the truth. That was the case with a fake “Walmart takes Litecoin” release in September, and again this morning as PR Newswire published an illegitimate announcement claiming Kroger will start accepting Bitcoin Cash.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Strikes Again#Cryptocurrency#Reuters#Cision Pr Newswire#Bloomberg#Cryptocurrencies
techstartups.com

Kroger denies the report that it plans to accept Bitcoin Cash, calling the press release fake news

Fake news about companies accepting cryptocurrency is now becoming more frequent. In July, news of Amazon accepting bitcoin started to circulate on social media among crypto investors. The price of Bitcoin later surged by over $5,000 over the news. Later that day, Amazon denied the report saying the speculation around its specific plans for cryptocurrencies is not true. Bitcoin later fell by 8.5% losing as much as $3,000 in 20 minutes.
RETAIL
d1softballnews.com

Kroger opens to Bitcoin Cash. Dietrofront: the news is false

US retail number two Kroger will accept Bitcoin Cash for payments. A spokesperson denies. Yet another sign of the uncertainty of the cryptocurrency sector. Bad PR management or nth confirmation of how unreliable the cryptocurrency sector is? Soon to tell. A detailed press release appeared in the corporate section of the Kroger website in which the Cincinnati group announces the opening to the use of virtual currencies, in particular to Bitcoin Cash, which should be accepted in all stores (including online) of what it is first food retailer in the US (and the second generalist behind only the giant Walmart). The news is obviously striking due to the size of Kroger. Too bad a company spokesperson told Reuters that the press release, which anticipated the adoption of the cryptocurrency starting in early December, is “fraudulent”.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walmart
grocerydive.com

Online shopping habits are set to challenge center store's recent growth

This article is the first in a four-part series exploring the opportunities and challenges retailers face in center store. On Thursday, Grocery Dive will look at how retailers are adding local and emerging brands to their grocery aisles. Center store departments that had endured stagnant returns for years roared back...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Bitcoin Is Now Bigger Than Tesla Again As It Hits Fresh All-Time High — These Companies Are The Next Targets

Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has again surpassed electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in terms of market capitalization and now has the market cap of e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) as well as oil company Saudi Aramco in its sight. What Happened: Bitcoin’s market capitalization reached $1.29 trillion after...
STOCKS
Kentucky Kernel

Lexington Kroger locations implement earlier closing time

Kroger has changed all of its Lexington locations' closing hours to 10 p.m., with the exception of the 704 Euclid Avenue location, which closes at 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The Euclid location remains open one hour after others to satisfy the needs of local University of Kentucky students, according...
LEXINGTON, KY
grocerydive.com

How local products can unlock potential in center store

This article is the second in a four-part series exploring the opportunities and challenges retailers face in center store. Next week, Grocery Dive will explore e-commerce personalization and store design opportunities. Bashas’ has been carrying local products for nearly 90 years, but this year the Arizona-based grocery chain decided to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy