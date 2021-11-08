CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mail Stolen From Residential Mailboxes Found In Neighboring Town In Fairfield County

By Kathy Reakes
 6 days ago
Police in one Fairfield County town are warning residents that mail was stolen from numerous mailboxes after finding mail along a roadway.

The incident took place on Sunday, Nov. 7, when Wilton Police contacted the New Canaan Police department to report finding mail on the side of a road.

According to New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski the mail was from mailboxes located on the following New Canaan roads:

  • Butler Lane
  • Hoyt Farm Road
  • Long Lots Road
  • Shagbark Road
  • Stoneleigh Road

Darien experienced similar mail thefts, he added.

Krolikowski offered the following tips to prevent these mail thefts:

  • Be a good neighbor: Get to know your neighbors, watch out for them, and report suspicious activity in your neighborhood immediately.
  • Check your mail often: Avoid leaving mail in your unsecured residential mailbox. Bring sensitive outgoing mail to the post office rather than leaving mail in your residential mailbox for pick-up.
  • Consider a locking mailbox: There are many residential mailbox options that allow mail to be delivered, but require a key to retrieve the mail.
  • Report mail theft to police and the post office: https://www.uspis.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/MailTheftLink.html\

