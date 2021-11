The number of spaces available for coworking — a concept mostly unheard of just 10 years ago — has grown dramatically around the world in recent years. While only about 160 coworking spaces existed worldwide in 2008, there were close to 19,000 in 2018. Many of the world’s largest landlords have invested heavily in these spaces. As one of the few bright spots in the office-space market after the 2008 economic recession, coworking spaces represented “one of the few sources of growing demand.”

