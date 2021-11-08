CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrington, TN

Arrington Fire Promotes Brad Kessler to Assistant Chief

By Williamson Source
 6 days ago
Long-time Arrington member Brad Kessler was promoted to the rank of Assistant Chief by Chief Craft last month. Asst. Chief Kessler has served on the department for 11 years and has served as a...

