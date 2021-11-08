Arrington Fire Promotes Brad Kessler to Assistant Chief

The fire truck carrying the casket of former Harrison Fire Chief Alan Kinnett passes underneath the flag on Harrison Avenue Friday, Nov. 12. Kinnett, 81, died Nov. 4. The fire truck – a 1924 Ahrens Fox pumper – is the same fire truck he was taken home on his last day as chief in 2006. He joined the fire department as a volunteer in 1971 and served as fire chief from 1979 until his retirement. He was instrumental in the transition of the Harrison Fire Department from a volunteer department to a full-time department. In 1982, he was behind getting a second fire house, Station 57, built on West Road. The funeral possession passed both fire stations on the way to Glen Haven Cemetery.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO