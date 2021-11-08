CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Miami Dolphins will be without wide receiver Will Fuller on Thursday night

By The Phinsider
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins will be without wide receiver Will Fuller for Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Fuller,...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 1

ClutchPoints

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson sounds off on losing temper in brutal loss to Dolphins

Baltimore Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson admits that he lost his cool during a rather frustrating loss against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. Jackson’s offense fell short on Thursday night as they were limited to a season-low of just 10 points after the final whistle, breaking the team’s 51-game regular-season streak of scoring at least 14 points – the second-longest streak in league history.
NFL
The Phinsider

Dolphins vs Bills 2021 Week 8 inactive players: Miami without Baker

The Miami Dolphins will be without starting middle linebacker Jerome Baker as they face the Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon. As the team released their inactive list, Baker’s name joined the expected list of players not suiting up for the game. Baker injured his knee during last week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons and, while it is not believed to be a serious injury, it will now force him to sit for at least a week.
NFL
Jaylen Waddle
CBS Miami

NFL Trade Deadline: Miami Dolphins Walk Away Without Making Deal For Deshaun Watson

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The NFL trade deadline comes and goes without the Miami Dolphins making a deal for Deshaun Watson. The final say reportedly came from team owner Stephen Ross, who decided not to make the trade at this time. Rumors linking Watson to the Fins have swirled for months. He’s a superstar talent with a huge cloud hanging overhead – 22 civil lawsuits alleging his sexual misconduct with female massage therapists. NFL Network says Ross actually spoke to Watson Monday night. CBS4 news partners at the Miami Herald say that Ross wanted contingencies to be met before any deal could be made. Right now, the NFL can’t even guarantee it would clear Watson to play. Tua Tagovailoa can breathe a sigh of relief. He now gets at least the rest of this season to prove he can be the Dolphins’ franchise QB. And head coach Brian Flores won’t have to play dodge ball for a while with questions about his quarterback. It’s certainly possible the Watson to Miami chatter gets revived this offseason. By then, Houston could be more eager to unload Watson and his hefty salary, lowering its steep asking price. Ironically, this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium the Dolphins host the Texans.
NFL
chatsports.com

Miami Dolphins Wednesday Night Random Live Thread | 11/10

It is hump day, aka the middle of the week. And we are now less than 24 hours away from the Miami Dolphins Week 10 matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. But, of course, we know how these games usually go. We wait all day and night for the game to finally take place and when it does, well, let’s just say we wish it hadn’t.
NFL
#Texans#Ravens#American Football#The Miami Dolphins
CBS Sports

NFL DFS, Ravens vs. Dolphins: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Thursday Night Football

Marquise Brown's career high 147 receiving yards came in his first NFL game in 2019. That game took place in Miami, where Brown is from, and he'll return home on Thursday Night Football when the Dolphins host the Ravens. Coming off 116 yards and a career-high nine receptions in Week 9, Brown will be a coveted option for NFL DFS lineups. He'll also catch passes from another South Florida native, Lamar Jackson, who could be among the top NFL DFS picks.
NFL
98online.com

Ravens back on the road ahead of Thursday Night clash with Miami

The Ravens hit the road for the first time in five weeks as they get ready to play the Miami Dolphins. Like many of their games this season, the Ravens came back from a 10+ point deficit to down the Minnesota Vikings in last week’s game. While it’s hard to complain with the division lead and a 6-2 record, they need to prove they can dominate their opponents with more consistency before the playoffs come around.
NFL
ESPN

Baltimore Ravens expect WR Sammy Watkins to play Thursday vs. Miami Dolphins

It's looking like Lamar Jackson will have his top three wide receivers together for the first time this season. Sammy Watkins is expected to play for the first time in a month after he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. The AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens (6-2) play at the Miami Dolphins (2-7) on Thursday night.
NFL
The Phinsider

PHINSIDER RADIO | Dolphins defeat Texans in Toilet Bowl; Play Ravens on Thursday Night Football

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins—led by quarterback Jacoby Brissett—defeated the Houston Texans 17-9. It was an ugly contest between two of the league’s worst offenses. But heading into this week nine matchup—we knew something had to give—and for the first time since week one, head coach Brian Flores and his young football team got a hard-earned win.
NFL
chatsports.com

Thursday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens @ Miami Dolphins Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins finally broke their horrible losing streak last Sunday by defeating the even more horrible Houston Texans. The Dolphin's task to extend their win streak to two games this evening gets much more difficult with the Baltimore Ravens coming to town for a prime-time match-up. While the Dolphins enter the week with two wins the Ravens enter the week with only two losses. Baltimore lost its first game of the season at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders and then lost again three weeks ago at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
miamidolphins.com

Countdown to Kickoff | Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins (Thursday Night Football)

WATCH - TV AND LIVE STREAM. Television: FOX / NFL Network (national broadcast). The broadcast crew includes Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Kristina Pink (Sideline), and Mike Pereira (Rules Analyst). Streaming: Amazon. The streaming broadcast crew includes Hannah Storm (Broadcast), Andrea Kremer (Broadcast), Joy Taylor...
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens Make Several Moves Ahead of Thursday Night Game Against Dolphins

The Ravens activated tight end Nick Boyle from injured reserve to the active roster, meaning he could be available to play Thursday night against the Dolphins. Baltimore also designated rookie guard Ben Cleveland (knee) for return to practice. The Ravens placed safety DeShon Elliott on IR after he suffered a...
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

The Dolphins Need to Rebuild their Wide Receiver Room

The Miami Dolphins have had a long, disappointing, and frustrating season. A season that started with promise and optimism has turned into an utter disaster. Sure there are eight games left, and the Dolphins can finish strong, but it won’t matter. There are a lot of reasons for the bad season a defense that has regressed, inconsistent quarterback play, and a god-awful offensive line. The other area that has been a huge disappointment has been the receivers. The thing is should we really be surprised by this?
NFL
Miami Herald

How the Dolphins went from seemingly solving wide receiver to another roster mess

Third of a series examining the Dolphins at different positions on offense just past the season’s midway point. If there were a position that the Dolphins believed had been sufficiently addressed heading into 2021, it was wide receiver. Miami drafted Jaylen Waddle sixth overall; allocated $11 million to Will Fuller,...

Comments / 0

