The Miami Dolphins will be without wide receiver Will Fuller on Thursday night

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The NFL trade deadline comes and goes without the Miami Dolphins making a deal for Deshaun Watson. The final say reportedly came from team owner Stephen Ross, who decided not to make the trade at this time. Rumors linking Watson to the Fins have swirled for months. He’s a superstar talent with a huge cloud hanging overhead – 22 civil lawsuits alleging his sexual misconduct with female massage therapists. NFL Network says Ross actually spoke to Watson Monday night. CBS4 news partners at the Miami Herald say that Ross wanted contingencies to be met before any deal could be made. Right now, the NFL can’t even guarantee it would clear Watson to play. Tua Tagovailoa can breathe a sigh of relief. He now gets at least the rest of this season to prove he can be the Dolphins’ franchise QB. And head coach Brian Flores won’t have to play dodge ball for a while with questions about his quarterback. It’s certainly possible the Watson to Miami chatter gets revived this offseason. By then, Houston could be more eager to unload Watson and his hefty salary, lowering its steep asking price. Ironically, this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium the Dolphins host the Texans.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO