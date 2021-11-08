CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

New data shows COVID-19 positivity rate rising in Iowa

By Kelly Maricle
 6 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa – The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health on COVID-19 cases in the state show increases in almost every category it measures on its summary dashboard.

The IDPH updates the dashboard on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday but only updates the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Wednesdays.

Monday’s update reveals there have been 7,912 positive cases of the virus reported over the last seven days, compared to the 7,501 that were reported on Friday. The 14-day positivity rate has risen to 8.7% from 8.4% on Friday.

According to the IDPH’s coronavirus website , 481 patients with COVID-19 are hospitalized across the state with 113 of them being treated in the ICU.

Of the patients with COVID-19 in ICU, 83.5% of them are not fully vaccinated. There are 28 long-term care facilities in Iowa that are currently reporting outbreaks of COVID-19.

