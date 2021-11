Boot Hill Museum has been home to the Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame since 2002. Each year since then five or more legendary cowboys or cowgirls that have contributed to the western heritage lifestyle in Kansas, have been inducted into the hall of fame. Each inductee personifies the cowboy ideals of integrity, honesty and self-sufficiency. This year the committee has chosen to select six men of the American West into the Hall of Fame.

DODGE CITY, KS ・ 10 DAYS AGO