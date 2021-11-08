CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open Preview

By Josh Culp
nbcsportsedge.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PGA TOUR heads to Texas for the first of five events to be played in the Lone Star State this season. There is just one more official FedExCup event on the fall schedule so it's time to pack on the points before the holidays. Carlos Ortiz will serve...

www.nbcsportsedge.com

