Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open Preview

American Martin Trainer, who hadn't made a US PGA Tour cut since July, was atop the leaderboard heading into the weekend on Friday at the weather-hit Houston Open. Trainer had five birdies in his second straight five-under par-65 at Memorial Park, where a first-round weather delay on Thursday still had the event in catch-up mode. Darkness halted play with dozens of players still on the course, but Trainer was in the clubhouse on 10-under par 130, one stroke in front of Kevin Tway -- who had two eagles in a six-under par 64 for 131. It's a more than welcome position for the player whose lone PGA Tour title, at the 2019 Puerto Rico Open, has been followed by a prolonged slump.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO