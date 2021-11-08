CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) PT Raised to $8 at Needham & Company

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Needham & Company analyst Serge Belanger raised the price target on...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Downgrades National Vision Holdings (EYE) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane downgraded National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ: EYE) from
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Keybanc boosted the price target on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $690 to $725. Netflix shares rose 0.2% to $683.90 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler raised the price target for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) from $141 to $172. Teradyne shares rose 0.8% to $147.37 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse boosted...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Mynaric AG (MYNA) Prices 4M ADS IPO at $16.50/ADS

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ: MYNA), a leading developer and manufacturer of high-speed and high-security laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications in government and commercial markets, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,000,000 American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs"), representing 1,000,000 ordinary bearer shares at a public offering price of $16.50 per ADS. In addition, Mynaric has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 ADSs at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Mynaric, assuming the underwriters fully exercise their over-allotment option, are expected to be $75.9 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Meten EdtechX Education Group (METX) Prices Direct $20M Offering at $0.60/sh

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX), one of the leading omnichannel English language training ("ELT") service providers in China, today announced it has entered into definitive agreements with investors for the purchase and sale pursuant to a registered direct offering of ordinary shares. The purchase price of the ordinary shares was $0.60 per share and was priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The gross proceeds of the offering will be approximately $20 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and for other general corporate purposes. The closing of the registered direct offering is expected to take place on or about November 12, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
EDUCATION
StreetInsider.com

Concord Acquisition Corp III (CNDB.U) Prices Upsized 30M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE: CNDB.U), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units, upsized from 25,000,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "CNDB.U" beginning November 4, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that its Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "CNDB" and "CNDB.WS," respectively.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) Reports Q3 EPS of ($1.52)

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.52). Revenue for the quarter came in at $27.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $30.42 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

DA Davidson Starts Aeye Inc. (LIDR) at Buy

DA Davidson initiates coverage on Aeye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) with a Buy rating and a price target of $15.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Aeye Inc. click here. For more ratings news on Aeye Inc. click here. Shares of Aeye Inc. closed at $6.48 yesterday.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rallied 4.01% to $340.89 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.00% to 15,860.96 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.44 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) PT Lowered to $8 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Serge Belanger lowered the price target on Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRVI) to $8.00 (from $10.00) while maintaining a Buy rating.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) PT Raised to $32 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser raised the price target on The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) to $32.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Shattuck Labs (STTK) PT Lowered to $46 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Chad Messar lowered the price target on Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ: STTK) to $46.00 (from $49.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

3 Things to Like About the VIZIO (VZIO) Quarter - Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Laura Martin reiterated a Buy rating and $30.00 price target on VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) after the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

RingCentral (RNG) PT Raised to $400 at Needham & Company on Blowout Quarter

Needham & Company analyst Ryan Koontz raised the price target on RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) to $400.00 (from $360.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Model N, Inc. (MODN) PT Lowered to $45 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Ryan MacDonald lowered the price target on Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN) to $45.00 (from $50.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Needham & Company Upgrades Cognex (CGNX) to Buy

Needham & Company analyst James Ricchiuti upgraded Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) PT Lowered to $85 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst James Ricchiuti lowered the price target on II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIVI) to $85.00 (from $90.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented, "IIVI started
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NextCure Inc. (NXTC) PT Lowered to $14 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Chad Messer lowered the price target on NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) to $14.00 (from $30.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented, "NextCure is currently enrolling patients
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Aerie Pharma (AERI) PT Lowered to $22 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Serge Belanger lowered the price target on Aerie Pharma (NASDAQ: AERI) to $22.00 (from $24.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) PT Lowered to $26 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Serge Belanger lowered the price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL) to $26.00 (from $32.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented, "Xtampza struggled in 3Q21 with sales of $30.0MM (-9%Q/Q and
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

