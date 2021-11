Frank Gore is taking on a new sport. On Tuesday, it was announced that the legendary NFL running back will take on former NBA All-Star Deron Williams in a boxing match. The fight will happen on Dec. 18 in Tampa, Florida, and will be on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury bout. Gore and Williams will be making their pro boxing debuts. The fight is contracted for 215 pounds and four rounds, according to ESPN.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO