The Bears will play without Khalil Mack again this week, but it looks like running back David Montgomery will be back in the lineup. Mack has been ruled out with a foot injury for the second straight week. There were reports that he might be placed on injured reserve, but the Bears have thus far avoided that step. The Bears have a bye next week and likely hope that the edge rusher will be ready to go for Week 11.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO