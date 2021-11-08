Foo Fighters to Star in Upcoming Horror Comedy Film ‘Studio 666′

Foo Fighters were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tonight, earning enshrinement in their first year of eligibility. "The best thing about being here tonight is being surrounded by our family," said leader Dave Grohl as he accepted the band's award. "When I say that, if anybody knows how the Foo Fighters work, the people we work with, we stick with them the last 15, 20, 25 years … and I think that’s important. So there’s a whole extended family over here that I have to thank. I have to thank these people, because we wouldn’t be here tonight if it wasn’t for each one of these Foo Fighters and we did it."

