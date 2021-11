The 59-3 Alabama win was -- outside of the injuries -- everything Nick Saban wanted to see coming off the LSU game and with two SEC games to go. The offense was efficient and the defense, dominant against an overmatched New Mexico State team that fell to 1-9 with the loss. Saban got to use almost everybody available as the second half wore on and the idea was to bleed the clock.

