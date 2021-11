When you look at the Bassmaster Elite Series, we all spend our offseason a little differently. For me, it’s back to the 5 1/2-day work weeks at our family hardware store. This schedule only leaves me with Saturday afternoons and Sundays to fish, but that’s actually a good thing because it gives me a break from the demanding grind of an Elite season. After several weeks on the road and a whole lot of highway miles, it’s nice to be away from the fishing scene for a while and get myself rested and refocused for next season.

