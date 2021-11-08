Four-wheeler driver air-lifted after crashing into tree

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. – A four-wheeler driver was air-lifted to University Hospital Saturday after crashing into a tree.

Grant Co. Sheriff’s officials said Justin Irish, 38, of Bagley was driving a four-wheeler on Dugway Road just after 8 a.m. when he lost control.

Irish hit a tree head-on and was ejected.

Officials said Irish was not wearing a helmet but was wearing eye protection.

He was taken by ambulance to Grant Regional Hospital, before being air-lifted to University Hospital in Madison.

Irish’s injuries are unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.

