CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WI

Four-wheeler driver air-lifted after crashing into tree

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZDhmQ_0cqDZO8z00

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. – A four-wheeler driver was air-lifted to University Hospital Saturday after crashing into a tree.

Grant Co. Sheriff’s officials said Justin Irish, 38, of Bagley was driving a four-wheeler on Dugway Road just after 8 a.m. when he lost control.

Irish hit a tree head-on and was ejected.

Officials said Irish was not wearing a helmet but was wearing eye protection.

He was taken by ambulance to Grant Regional Hospital, before being air-lifted to University Hospital in Madison.

Irish’s injuries are unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bagley, WI
Grant County, WI
Accidents
County
Grant County, WI
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Grant County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police investigating 3 early morning burglaries, attempted burglaries on city’s west side

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison are investigating three early morning burglaries and attempted burglaries that happened Thursday on the city’s west side. The incidents happened at businesses in the 7400 block of Mineral Point Road, 900 block of South Gammon Road and 6600 block of Odana Road. Police said the burglars damaged property in all three crimes to get inside and take items.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Hospital#Tree#Accident#Grant Co#Sheriff#Irish#Grant Regional Hospital#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One hospitalized in Rock County multi-vehicle crash

EDGERTON, Wis. — One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in Rock County on Wednesday. Authorities responded to U.S. Highway 51 between Arrowhead Shore Road and West County Road M in Edgerton around 11 a.m. for a report of a crash. Sergeant Josh Lund with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said four...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash on Beltline at Seminole Highway cleared, lanes reopened

MADISON, Wis. — Crews have reopened the eastbound Beltline at Seminole Highway following a crash Wednesday evening. The three right lanes of the eastbound Beltline had been closed due to the crash, which happened just before 6:20 p.m. Further details, including how many vehicles may have been involved or if anyone was injured, were not immediately available. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Three hospitalized in hazardous gas incident at Beloit Powerhouse

BELOIT, Wis. – Beloit officials say three people were hospitalized after a hazardous gas incident at the Beloit Powerhouse. The extent of the victims’ injuries has not been released. No students were harmed in the incident. ﻿ According to the Beloit Fire Department, a mixture of pool chemicals created a hazardous gas plume. Crews arrived at the Powerhouse at 9:25...
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police searching for missing 22-year-old last seen in Verona area

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison are searching for a missing 22-year-old man. The city’s police department said it is trying to check Dondreon Conklin’s welfare. Conklin was last seen Wednesday in the Verona area. He’s five-foot-five, weighs 150 pounds and may be wearing black and white Vans shoes and a spring/fall silver reflective jacket. Anyone with information is asked...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
482
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy