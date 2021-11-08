CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishkill, NY

6 NYS correctional facilities set to close

By George Stockburger
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dn8HX_0cqDZNGG00

FISHKILL, N.Y. ( WETM ) — The maximum-security Downstate Correctional Facility is among six New York correctional facilities scheduled to close on March 10. Located in Dutchess County, Downstate currently employs 644 staff and houses 688 male inmates.

Massachusetts State Police investigating detainee death

According to NYSCOPBA, the union that represents prison workers, the five other facilities set to close that day are Moriah Shock, Ogdensburg, Southport, Rochester, and Willard Correctional. The union says the closures are due to a measure in the New York State budget “to close state prisons as the incarcerated population continues to decline and as a fiscally prudent and safe way to save taxpayer dollars.”

The facilities set to close were chosen “based on a variety of factors, including physical infrastructure, program offerings, facility security level, specialized medical and mental health services, proximity of other facilities in the area to minimize the impact to staff, potential re-use options and areas of the state where prior closures have occurred in order to minimize the impact to communities. Consideration of the impact of the recently enacted HALT and Less Is More legislation was also weighed.”

De Blasio visits Rikers amid controversy, ‘humanitarian crisis’

We will be able to safely absorb the incarcerated population into vacant beds available at other institutions and … Elmira Correctional Facility (Chemung County) will expand its reception footprint to absorb the incoming who would have first gone to Downstate Correctional Facility.  ​

As of Monday, the total incarcerated population in New York state correctional facilities is 31,469. According to NYSCOPBA, this represents both a total reduction in excess of 12,700 individuals since Jan. 1, 2020, and the lowest total incarcerated population in New York State prisons since 1984. New York reportedly leads the nation with the lowest imprisonment rate of any large state.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office takes part in No Shave November for 6th year

Downstate Correctional Facility opened in 1979. Today, the facility’s primary purpose is the reception and classification of new inmates entering the system. In 2016, three correctional officers were charged with torturing an inmate at Downstate, using his hair as decorations, and faking injuries to justify the attack. Two others were charged with filing false reports.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 20

Guido Ambrosi
6d ago

The state of New York closed up many of the mental hospitals to save money in the 80 ‘s now they wish they didn’t all the mental patients are loose all over . They close up the prisons and the same thing will happpen

Reply(1)
22
Darlene Amelia Laura
6d ago

lock and load!!!! ready and waiting!!!! Will be sad because people have a lot of pent up anger!!! oh well need someone e to take it out on!!!!

Reply(1)
5
Pokipseeman
6d ago

NYS couldn't defeat crime with corrupt government, so they watered down the criminal statutes and removed bail. Now they're closing at least two of the newest prisons the state built. I'm sure the cost savings will be well worth it for the politicians who'll reap the benefits with kickbacks and "development" deals for the properties. Is NYS safer from criminals?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Albany County COVID update, November 14

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There have been 32,569 confirmed COVID cases among Albany County residents since the pandemic began. Since Saturday, 117 new positive cases were diagnosed, while 85 cases were cleared as recovered. “As we continue to see high numbers of new positive cases in Albany County, I am encouraged by Governor Hochul’s announcement […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Pfizer booster clinics set for Saratoga County’s 65+ population

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County announced Sunday morning that Pfizer booster shot clinics for its residents over the age of 64 will take place early next week. The Saratoga County Public Health Services department is offering free jabs in Saratoga Springs and Waterford. On Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., seniors can […]
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ogdensburg, NY
County
Dutchess County, NY
City
Fishkill, NY
Fishkill, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Correctional Facilities#Correctional Officers#Wetm#Nyscopba#Willard Correctional
NEWS10 ABC

2 Schenectady men charged with illegal gun possession

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rotterdam Police Department reports the arrest of Larry D. Peterkin, 45, and Josetta N. Copeland, 25—both of Schenectady—early Sunday morning. Police said both men had illegal firearms. Just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, police said they pulled over a vehicle going the wrong way down a one-way street in Rotterdam. […]
ROTTERDAM, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Community Police Review Board celebrates passage of Proposal 7

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Members of Albany’s Community Police Review Board along with local leaders spoke Saturday morning to voters in stakeholders, calling the passage of Proposal Seven in the city a celebratory occasion. “It feels good knowing we’re doing what the people wanted. Clearly, overwhelmingly, the people wanted this to happen,” said Paul Collins-Hackett, […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy