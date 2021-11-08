Where Could Odell Beckham Jr. Land? Here's a List of Star Receiver's Expected Suitors

(CBS San Francisco) — The NFC West has a pretty wide gap going into Week 10. The Arizona Cardinals have the NFL’s best record at 8-1, while the Los Angeles Rams are one of only a few teams to reach seven wins. The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, on the other hand, have each only won three games. Their odds of making a playoff run seem to grow longer by the week. Coming off a win, the Seahawks will get another boost in Week 10, when quarterback Russell Wilson returns. But they face the unenviable challenge of meeting the Packers...

