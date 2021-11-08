CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Bezos Tweets Response to Viral Video of Interaction Between Partner, Leo DiCaprio

By Meghan Roos
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The video at the center of the playful feud was viewed more than 8 million times on social media by Monday...

papermag.com

Jeff Bezos Clowned Over Viral Lauren Sanchez, Leo DiCaprio Clip

The internet's having a field day roasting Jeff Bezos thanks to a pretty awkward video. Over the weekend, the Amazon co-founder and partner Lauren Sanchez attended the star-studded LACMA Art+Film Gala where they were spotted talking to event co-chair, Leonardo DiCaprio. However, what caused a brief clip of their interaction to go viral was Sanchez's big smile at the actor, which many joked was Bezos' supervillain origin story.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Unpacking Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeff Bezos’s Awkward Encounter

All the money in the world, and you still can’t buy that Leonardo DiCaprio je ne sais quoi. Yes, the internet was rapt this weekend when brief video footage of a meeting between DiCaprio, perhaps America’s most famous male movie star, and Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder and America’s richest man, emerged. While DiCaprio managed to elude the celebrity (and Gucci) filled red carpet, he crossed paths with Bezos inside the Los Angeles County Museum of Art's Art+Film Gala, one of the biggest events on the SoCal social calendar.
CELEBRITIES
Jeff Bezos Jokes About Hurting Leonardo DiCaprio After Actor’s Conversation With Lauren Sanchez

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio’s conversation with Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez resulted in the Amazon founder joking about the encounter in a funny Twitter post. A video has been circulating online of DiCaprio speaking to Sanchez, who briefly put her arm around the actor while attending the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Video of Bezos's lover and DiCaprio ends with a cliffhanger

Jeff Bezos has jokingly threatened to lure Leonardo DiCaprio off a cliff after the movie star engaged his girlfriend in animated conversation at a party. The world's second richest man made the remark after an encounter at a film gala in Los Angeles where he and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, chatted with DiCaprio, 46. Ms Sanchez, 51, a television anchor and entertainment reporter, could be seen talking to the actor, and briefly had her arm around him, while Mr Bezos stood next to them.
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

Jeff Bezos tweets at Leonardo Dicaprio over Sanchez eyes

Jeff Bezos teased legendary actor Leonardo DiCaprio Monday, after video surfaced of the. Amazon billionaire’s gal pal, Lauren Sanchez, giving the “Titanic” actor a star-struck look at a party. “Leo, come over here, I want to show you something…” Bezos wrote Monday, alongside an image of Bezos leaning over a...
CELEBRITIES
CW33 NewsFix

Jeff Bezos cracks joke after girlfriend swoons over Leo DiCaprio

Jeff Bezos cracks joke after girlfriend swoons over Leo DiCaprio. Jeff Bezos cracks joke after girlfriend swoons over Leo DiCaprio. Watcha Watchin' Wednesday - 'What Happened, Brittany Murphy?', 'Virgin River'. CW33 High School Football Showdown Analyst, Lewisville alumnus, LaDarrin McLane, previews this week's game. Sponsored Content: Need a holiday gift...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Vanessa Bryant Accepts Giving Tree Award and Honors Kobe in an Emotional Speech at the Baby2Baby Gala

Vanessa Bryant tearfully invoked her late husband Kobe as she accepted the Giving Tree award at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell. The event was held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Saturday night. A longtime supporter of the charitable organization, Bryant was accompanied by Kobe at the gala’s last iteration in November 2019, a little over two months before the basketball legend died in a tragic helicopter accident that also claimed the lives of eight others, including the couple’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna. “I have to start by saying how much I miss my perfect date today....
NBA
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
