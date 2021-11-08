Man Praised for Refusing to Put Brother up for Adoption After Parents' Death in Viral Post
The man and his 14-year-old brother have no other living relatives—but his wife still believes the teenager should be put up for...www.newsweek.com
The man and his 14-year-old brother have no other living relatives—but his wife still believes the teenager should be put up for...www.newsweek.com
Don't do it, you keep your brother with you he only has a few years until he'll be grown. plus he can help out around the house when the wife is recovering from having the baby. Your Parents would want that.
hopefully older brother adopts 14 year old brother. wife needs to step back on this. she may be pregnant but that does not give her the right to tell her husband he can't adopt his brother. the brothers lost their parents to a car accident and the younger brother is feeling the loss, to tell older brother to not adopt younger brother is beyond cruel. if wife doesn't like the younger brother that is to bad get over yourself.
I commend you on your decision on having your brother live with you. I pray that your wife will eccept your decision and if it were me i would welcome him with open arms and glad to have my baby's uncle around
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 76