CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Man Praised for Refusing to Put Brother up for Adoption After Parents' Death in Viral Post

By Anabelle Doliner
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The man and his 14-year-old brother have no other living relatives—but his wife still believes the teenager should be put up for...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 76

Sylvia Young
6d ago

Don't do it, you keep your brother with you he only has a few years until he'll be grown. plus he can help out around the house when the wife is recovering from having the baby. Your Parents would want that.

Reply(2)
79
Madaline Szczechowski
6d ago

hopefully older brother adopts 14 year old brother. wife needs to step back on this. she may be pregnant but that does not give her the right to tell her husband he can't adopt his brother. the brothers lost their parents to a car accident and the younger brother is feeling the loss, to tell older brother to not adopt younger brother is beyond cruel. if wife doesn't like the younger brother that is to bad get over yourself.

Reply(1)
66
Ann Brown
6d ago

I commend you on your decision on having your brother live with you. I pray that your wife will eccept your decision and if it were me i would welcome him with open arms and glad to have my baby's uncle around

Reply(1)
42
Related
Washington Post

A couple died of covid, leaving five children behind. A relative says people called their deaths ‘fake news.’

Two days after arriving at a Fredericksburg, Va., hospital with covid-19 in September, Misty Mitchem was put on a ventilator. Another two days later, she died. Misty’s husband, Kevin Mitchem, got the news as he arrived at a separate hospital with an unshakable cough. He also had covid-19, and within a week or so he couldn’t breathe on his own, Kevin’s younger brother, Mike Mitchem, told The Washington Post.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adoption Agency#Adoption Agencies#Un#U Hgdetinbv#American Adoptions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
United Nations
InspireMore

‘I’m pregnant,’ trembled out of my mouth. I was 16. My mom told me to move out.’: Teen mom works 3 jobs to make ends meet, graduates nursing school with honors

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “At 16 I sat on my bed crying to my sister with a positive pregnancy test in hand. I had been with a boy on and off for a year, I was young and in love. That day, I became a statistic. This was not something I was prepared for. I planned on going away to college and doing stuff normal teenagers do. I realized at that very second my whole life was about to change. I cried for hours on hours. My little sister held my hand and kept telling me it was going to be okay. When I could barely breathe, she squeezed tighter reassuring me I could do it, that I helped raise her and she believed in me. My mom walked in the room and knew something was wrong. The words, ‘I’m pregnant’ trembled out of my mouth. She looked at me with disappointment and shame. I felt my heart sink into the floor. My step dad then came into the room screaming and told me I had to get an abortion and did not have a choice because I was under 18. I knew that this was not true and I knew I could make my own choice. I made the conscious decision to keep the baby. When I went to my first ultrasound and I heard the heartbeat, I knew this was the right choice for me.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

I’m a mom to 21 babies and have 16 live-in nannies

As any mom to a baby knows, you certainly have your hands full. But imagine having 21 babies of your own – that’s Kristina Ozturk’s life. The 24-year-old, from Batumi, Georgia, and millionaire businessman husband Galip, 57, have paid $195,500 to surrogates between March last year and July this year.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Parents Magazine

Dad Pays Son for Chores His Stepmom Secretly Gave Him And Redditors Are On His Side

Couple disagreements are expected, but one dad thinks his wife may have taken it too far and took to Reddit to let out his frustration. The OP, AshGardGrade, posted a recent argument between his wife and himself regarding their children and chores. Right off the bat, AshGardGrade is quick to specify that they share two daughters together and his son (her stepson). The family has a "very specific chore schedule" that gives each family member time to do chores, homework, sports, and family and friend time.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Parents Magazine

Mom Asks Reddit if She's Wrong For Faking to Be Asleep to Force Her Husband to Take Care of the Baby

It's 1000 percent possible that nightly wake-ups and feedings are the worst part of the newborn stage. (Not that sleep regression is welcome at any stage of development.) The reason for those nightly disruptions varies. But the exhaustion of waking up to support your child when all you want is a good night's rest can awaken the beast in any parent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

We Caught My Husband’s Teen Sneaking Sleeping Pills. Do We Have to Tell Her Mom?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’ve been married to my husband for 10 years; we have a 9-year-old daughter together, and he has two kids from his previous marriage, “Cathy” (17) and “Bill” (15) who live with their mom in another state during the school year. My husband tries to be as involved as possible: We speak with them on the phone frequently, they live with us every summer, and we’ve generally had a good relationship as a family. In fact, I was the one who had the menstruation talk with Cathy because her mother refused. Their mother is incredibly self-centered and has a tendency toward emotional abuse. She has always babied the son, while blaming everything on his big sister. Because of this, my husband has a very strong bond with his daughter and is fiercely protective of her.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
634K+
Followers
68K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy