Jason Isbell Joins Ruston Kelly at the Ryman for ‘Big Brown Bus’ [WATCH]

After closing for two years to undergo a major renovation that nearly doubled the size of Spokane Public Library's second-busiest branch, the Shadle Library reopened this week. Upgrades to the branch, part of a $77 million voter-approved bond, include lots of free meeting space, a kids' play area, kitchen for classes and events, "discovery" garden, drive-thru book drop, quiet reading room, and more. Next up for remodel is the Indian Trail Library, now closed until mid-2022. Meanwhile, the downtown branch — renamed the Central Library — is expected to reopen in spring 2022. SPL also recently rolled out a newly redesigned website at spokanelibrary.org; updates on all bond-funded projects are at future.spokanelibrary.org. (CHEY SCOTT)
