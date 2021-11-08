Jason Isbell Joins Ruston Kelly at the Ryman for ‘Big Brown Bus’ [WATCH]

Isbell stays true to Twitter promise and releases new cover album. “If Biden wins Georgia, I’m gonna make a charity covers album of my favorite Georgia songs,” marks Jason Isbell’s Twitter on November 5th, 2020. A year later, he delivered on his promise with his brand new album, Georgia Blue. In another life, Isbell could have been a historian and scholar of any sub-genre that may find itself under the umbrella of country music. So when he decided to put this cover album together, it could’ve easily been guessed that only the most prolific and profound Georgians would make the list. From covers ranging from REM to James Brown and features ranging from Brandi Carlile to Béla Fleck, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are able to capture and entertain audiences through Georiga’s rich musical history.

