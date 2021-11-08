CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jason Isbell Joins Ruston Kelly at the Ryman for ‘Big Brown Bus’ [WATCH]

By Lorie Liebig
The Boot
The Boot
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jason Isbell made a surprise appearance at Ruston Kelly's first of two consecutive concert dates at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. On Sunday (Nov. 7), Kelly was mid-set during his Shape & Destroy tour stop when he paused to welcome a special guest, who he teased as "the King...

theboot.com

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit announce concert at Red Rocks

MORRISON, Colo — Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Jason Isbell and his band, The 400 Unit, are coming to Colorado this summer for a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Isbell will be joined by special guest Waxahatchee for a show there on May 3, 2022. Tickets for the all-ages Colorado concert go on...
DENVER, CO
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Georgia Blue

Isbell stays true to Twitter promise and releases new cover album. “If Biden wins Georgia, I’m gonna make a charity covers album of my favorite Georgia songs,” marks Jason Isbell’s Twitter on November 5th, 2020. A year later, he delivered on his promise with his brand new album, Georgia Blue. In another life, Isbell could have been a historian and scholar of any sub-genre that may find itself under the umbrella of country music. So when he decided to put this cover album together, it could’ve easily been guessed that only the most prolific and profound Georgians would make the list. From covers ranging from REM to James Brown and features ranging from Brandi Carlile to Béla Fleck, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are able to capture and entertain audiences through Georiga’s rich musical history.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Glaspy
Person
Ruston Kelly
Person
Jason Isbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brown#Big Brown Bus#Ryman Auditorium#Shape Destroy#Tk
The Boot

2021 CMA Awards Performances: Full List + Pictures

The best performances from the 2021 CMA Awards took chances. The best show moments were emotional surprises for everyone involved. Photos from country music's biggest night show plenty of tears and jubilation. Taste of Country's Top 5 moments included Carly Pearce, Brothers Osborne, Jennifer Hudson and both country Lukes, but...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
inlander.com

Shadle Library reopens with fresh look, Jason Isbell goes to Georgia and new music!

After closing for two years to undergo a major renovation that nearly doubled the size of Spokane Public Library's second-busiest branch, the Shadle Library reopened this week. Upgrades to the branch, part of a $77 million voter-approved bond, include lots of free meeting space, a kids' play area, kitchen for classes and events, "discovery" garden, drive-thru book drop, quiet reading room, and more. Next up for remodel is the Indian Trail Library, now closed until mid-2022. Meanwhile, the downtown branch — renamed the Central Library — is expected to reopen in spring 2022. SPL also recently rolled out a newly redesigned website at spokanelibrary.org; updates on all bond-funded projects are at future.spokanelibrary.org. (CHEY SCOTT)
GEORGIA STATE
The Boot

Brothers Osborne Are the 2021 CMA Awards Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne are once again at the top of country music's vocal duos, winning 2021's CMA Awards Vocal Duo of the Year. The pair were crowned the category's winners during Wednesday night's (Nov. 10) 2021 CMA Awards ceremony, which took place in Nashville and aired live on ABC. Country's favorite...
MUSIC
The Boot

Jimmie Allen Says Goodbye to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ After Double Elimination

It was Week 8 of Dancing With the Stars on Monday (Nov. 8), and Jimmie Allen performed not one, but two dances during Janet Jackson Night. First, both Allen and his partner, Emma Slater — decked out in gold, glittery costumes — danced the Cha-Cha to Jackson’s "Escapade." Ultimately, the judges didn’t feel like it was Allen's best, giving the performance a total of 32 out of 40 possible points.
THEATER & DANCE
The Boot

Elle King Is Officially Going Country

Elle King isn't just visiting the country charts with "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)." Her CMA-nominated duet with Miranda Lambert is the start of something bigger that became official this week in Nashville. "I actually just spent the last two days in the studio in Nashville recording my...
MUSIC
The Boot

The Boot

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy