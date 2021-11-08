CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Media, PA

Learn About The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) at Virtual Open House

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TKMcv_0cqDYdDz00
Students participating in a P.I.T. nursing program.Image via Pennsylvania Institute of Technology.

The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) in Media wants to get to know you and give you an opportunity to learn about the school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=453xH9_0cqDYdDz00
Image via Pennsylvania Institute of Technology.

On Monday, Nov. 8, a virtual open house will take place on Zoom from 5 to 6 p.m. This is a chance for you to learn about P.I.T’s admissions process, take a virtual tour of the campus, learn about financial aid options, explore possible majors and get acquainted with staff.

P.I.T.. is a private non-profit college offering an education for career development and advancement, college transfer opportunities, and personal growth. 

Students enrolled at P.I.T. have access to two-year associate degrees, two one-year career certificate courses and two Bachelor degree programs.   

Your education at the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology is all about your success — with outstanding professional programs; small, personalized classes; a caring, mentoring faculty, and flexible, convenient scheduling.

See for yourself why the school is ranked No. 1 in Delco for its Clinical Medical Assistant Program, Practical Nursing, pioneering within Cannabis Education and much more.

Click here to register for the Nov. 8 P.I.T. open house.

After you register you will receive a confirmation email with a Zoom link. If you do not receive a Zoom link upon completion of registration, email info@pit.edu.

Find out more about P.I.T.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

Chester County Hospital Recognized by Vizient in 2021 Birnbaum Quality Leadership Performance Ranking

Chester County Hospital (CCH) has been recognized as a top performer in the 2021 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Annual Ranking by Vizient, Inc. CCH was one of 121 healthcare facilities ranked in the Complex Care Medical Centers cohort for demonstrating excellence in delivering high-quality care based on the Vizient Quality and Accountability Ranking, which has been conducted annually since 2005.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Great Valley School District Education Fund Receives $5k Gift from First Resource Bank

Image via First Resource Bank. Lauren Ranalli, President and CFO of First Resource Bank, visited the Great Valley School District Friday, Nov 5, to present a check to its Education Foundation (GVSDEF). The $5,000 EITC donation will support the Foundation’s efforts to fund educational opportunities that connect with GVSD students and promote innovative possibilities that inspire them.
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Media, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
Media, PA
Education
VISTA.Today

$120,000 Check Will Help WCU Students with Small Semester Balances Cross the Finish Line & Graduate

Pictured (L to R) attending the $12,000 check presentation from Student Services, Incorporated and PSECU are Deputy Director of Financial Aid Tori Nuccio; Vice President for Student Affairs Zebulun Davenport; Executive Director of Student Services, Incorporated Donna Snyder; West Chester University President Chris Fiorentino; Student Services, Incorporated Chair of the Board of Directors Bernie Carrozza; Community Manager at the PSECU Financial Education Center – West Chester Amanda Altice; and West Chester University Foundation Chief Executive Officer Chris Mominey.
WEST CHESTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I T#Open House#College Transfer#Delco#Educationand
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers — ARC of Chester County

Since 1952, The Arc of Chester County has led the way in making inclusive opportunities available to people with disabilities in Chester County and the surrounding areas. From the beginning, The Arc has been a respected voice for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. The organization continues to be committed to advocating, educating, and providing services to empower individuals with disabilities and their families to enhance the quality of their lives.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Career Corner: 10 Highest Paying Master’s Degree Jobs

If you are dissatisfied with your current position, career trajectory, boss, or salary, people in your circle may have recommended going back to school for your master’s degree. But education can accumulate debt in student loans that might deter people who worry the degree won’t make enough of a difference.
EDUCATION
VISTA.Today

West Chester-based StreamGeeks Announce Third Annual Summit for Video Professionals

The StreamGeeks Summit 3.0 is the third annual educational gathering focused on live streaming and video production. It is scheduled for Dec. 10. The StreamGeeks are a West Chester-based video production company that has helped pioneer new methods of live video streaming since its start in 2017. Live streaming has become a crucial tool for online communications, and the need for training in this growing industry has surged in recent years.
WEST CHESTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
VISTA.Today

State Rep. Dan Williams Announces Nearly $100k in Coatesville Outreach Funding

State Rep. Dan Williams, D-Chester, announced today the funding of two community outreaches in Coatesville, totaling a near $100,000 investment:. Coatesville 2nd Century Alliance was awarded $80,000. Habitat for Humanity Chester County received $11,250. Both disbursements came from the state’s Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP). “I’m glad to see this funding...
COATESVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy