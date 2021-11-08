Learn About The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) at Virtual Open House

Students participating in a P.I.T. nursing program. Image via Pennsylvania Institute of Technology.

The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) in Media wants to get to know you and give you an opportunity to learn about the school.

Image via Pennsylvania Institute of Technology.

On Monday, Nov. 8, a virtual open house will take place on Zoom from 5 to 6 p.m. This is a chance for you to learn about P.I.T’s admissions process, take a virtual tour of the campus, learn about financial aid options, explore possible majors and get acquainted with staff.

P.I.T.. is a private non-profit college offering an education for career development and advancement, college transfer opportunities, and personal growth.

Students enrolled at P.I.T. have access to two-year associate degrees, two one-year career certificate courses and two Bachelor degree programs.

Your education at the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology is all about your success — with outstanding professional programs; small, personalized classes; a caring, mentoring faculty, and flexible, convenient scheduling.

See for yourself why the school is ranked No. 1 in Delco for its Clinical Medical Assistant Program, Practical Nursing, pioneering withi n Cannabis Education and much more.

Click here to register for the Nov. 8 P.I.T. open house.

After you register you will receive a confirmation email with a Zoom link. If you do not receive a Zoom link upon completion of registration, email info@pit.edu .