Joanna Jędrzejczyk‘s request for more money just got shot down. The former strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk has been out of the UFC since March of 2020. She isn’t in a hurry to return to the UFC at this point. Jędrzejczyk spoke recently to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour about what it would take for her to return at this time. What it came down to were interesting fights and a lot more money. Jędrzejczyk said she wanted “A bigger piece of the cake” from the UFC and Dana White. To this White has responded.

UFC ・ 14 DAYS AGO