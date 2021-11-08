CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Chicago White Sox: Possible work stoppage is horrible for baseball

By Chip Egan
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being eliminated from the playoffs, the Chicago White Sox turned their attention to how to be better and get to the World Series in 2022. That is if there is a World Series to be played. This should be a fun time for baseball with hot stove talk getting teams...

southsideshowdown.com

Comments / 2

Related
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Detroit Tigers already off and running in offseason

It has been pretty clear for a while now that the Detroit Tigers are going to be a problem pretty soon. They have been rebuilding for a few years now and they are getting close to taking another step. There are plenty of great prospects starting to advance up so they are going to begin supplementing them with other good MLB talent. As a result, they could be a problem for the Chicago White Sox.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 2021 Grade for Yoan Moncada

The Chicago White Sox is loaded with great young players. One of them is Yoan Moncada. He has been their third baseman for a long time now and has had some ups and downs. For the most part, however, he has been good. There are critiques of his game that are mostly unfair because they are unrealistic.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: This catcher would be the perfect addition

The Chicago White Sox had some issues with the catcher position in 2021. Yasmani Grandal is one of the best in the league in terms of offense but his defense leaves a lot to be desired. He had issues with passed balls and throwing out baserunners trying to steal on him.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Versatile pitcher set to hit the market

Micheal Kopech is slated to move into the starting rotation. Despite the promotion, Rick Hahn has made it clear that Kopech will still be under an innings limit. The Chicago White Sox are going to be cautious with how hard they push him in 2022. The idea of occasionally resting...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 1 pitcher is scarier than everybody else on staff

On this Halloween, it is easy to get scared out there. That is true in the baseball world as well with how much talent there is in our game right now. The Chicago White Sox have no shortage of talent which is why they were one of the best teams in the league in 2021. Going into 2022, they are going to get even scarier as the team has another year under its belt.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Jose Ruiz was actually decent in 2021

The Chicago White Sox bullpen all year was a roller coaster, to say the least. They were a team that had high hopes at the beginning of the year. For the bullpen to move in the right direction, they need to address a lot of shakiness and concerns that they experienced throughout the season.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Hahn
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Corey Seager
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 2021 MLB season is officially over

The Chicago White Sox season ended in a whimper at the hands of the Houston Astros. Before that, however, it was one of the most fun seasons in the history of the franchise. Nothing was as good as 2005 for obvious reasons but 2021 comes close in terms of nonchampionship seasons. Fans weren’t able to enjoy 2020 in person but this was a great follow-up.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Rick Hahn finally speaks to the media

The Chicago White Sox have been eliminated for a few weeks now but the World Series just concluded so you can now say it is officially the offseason. Of course, that means that we were going to hear from Rick Hahn on the state of the team. He had some interesting things to say about the team that makes us wonder how the offseason is going to go.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: They can learn from the Atlanta Braves

The Chicago White Sox can learn a lot from the Atlanta Braves. So can the rest of Major League Baseball. They made the playoffs with a record of 88-73 which was the worst record of any team that made the playoffs. They weren’t the best team but they were the hottest team. They figured things out at the right time and cruised to their first World Series title since 1995.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Staying healthy is key to 2022 success

Despite how much injuries and COVID affected all Major League teams this past season, the Chicago White Sox were fortunate to have enough depth to overcome those issues and win the American League Central Division. Repeating as champs and advancing in the postseason will require that there is depth and making sure their key players remain healthy.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago White Sox#Major League Baseball#The Players Association#Covid
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 3 free agents in World Series to consider

The 2021 ALDS was a wake-up call for the Chicago White Sox. After being completely outclassed by the Houston Astros it has become obvious that the White Sox need some reinforcements if they hope to take the next step. The offense was inconsistent, the starting pitching underperformed, and the bullpen...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: The 2021 Gold Glove finalist snubs

The 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove finalists were announced last week and the Chicago White Sox had only one name on the list. That distinction belongs to Dallas Keuchel who is vying for his fifth Gold Glove Award. Keuchel was certainly deserving of the nomination, his 12 defensive runs saved easily led all pitchers. However, some other members of the Chicago White Sox deserved consideration for the Award.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Lucas Giolito’s recent comments are interesting

The Chicago White Sox has a lot of interesting players. One of the best pitchers on the team is Lucas Giolito. He is also always very honest when he talks to the media which he did on Thursday. It is good to hear from one of the most important players in the organization. He certainly had some interesting things to say.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: This pitcher came up and surprised in 2021

On the list of players to keep an eye on for the 2022 Chicago White Sox will be pitcher Ryan Burr. Despite yo-yo-ing between the parent club and the minors last year, Burr produced when called upon and could be a guy that finds himself helping the pitching staff next season.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Today in White Sox History: October 31

As the White Sox were winning their first World Series in 88 years, Sports Illustrated put Scott Podsednik and his winning home run from the second game on the cover. The long headline read, “World Series. In A Match Up Of Two Title Hungry Teams, The White Sox Struck First, Dramatically Downing The Astros In Games 1 And 2.”
SPORTS
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Lucas Giolito supports friend in World Series

Chicago White Sox ace Lucas Giolito is an incredible baseball player. Unfortunately, things didn’t go well for the White Sox against the eventual pennant winner Houston Astros in the American League Division series so he was only able to make one playoff start. However, that didn’t stop him from making an appearance at the World Series.
MLB
nbcsportsedge.com

MLB Team Roundup: Chicago White Sox

2021 Record: 93-69 First Place, AL Central. Team ERA: 3.73 (5th in MLB) Team OPS: .758 (7th in MLB) Do you remember 2008? Of course you do. Folks formed lines to purchase the iPhone 3G. Kanye West’s 808’s and Heartbreak was released. That year was also the last time the White Sox made a postseason appearance. After what seemed like a perpetual rebuild period, the White Sox ran away with the division title by remaining in first place for most of the 2021 season. The starting rotation proved to be a five-headed monster at least for the first half, including Carlos Rodon’s breakthrough season post-return from injury, including a no-hitter on April 14, making him the first MLB pitcher ever to throw a no-hitter within two years after having Tommy John surgery. Lance Lynn, acquired during the 2020 offseason in a very “let’s win now” trade, led the entire team with 5.4 bWAR and was given a well-deserved two-year, $38 million contract extension. Yasmani Grandal’s wacky slash line has been dissected often, but let’s turn your attention to his second half explosion post-return from injury, where he posted a .337/.481/.673 line over 129 plate appearances. Picking up Liam Hendriks during the 2020 offseason was a splendid move, evident in his American League-leading 38 saves, then a 2.54 ERA and 113 strikeouts against six unintentional walks over 71 innings. Rookie Gavin Sheets made a great impression, showcasing pure lefty power. Sheets hit 11 home runs with 34 RBIs over 54 games, and was especially effective against right-handed pitchers. Ryan Tepera also proved to be a worthy deadline acquisition, with a solid 2.50 ERA over 18 innings with the White Sox.
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

183K+
Followers
373K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy