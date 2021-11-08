This Week on The Space Show

NORTH BREVARD ― The Space Coast Office of Tourism and Space Coast Film Commission are excited to welcome the crew of Discovery Channel’s RV There Yet? to film an episode about the area. They filmed throughout Port Canaveral including the RV accommodations at Jetty Park, Wild Ocean, Seafood Atlantic, and Exploration Tower, at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, with Lone Cabbage Fish Camp’s Twister Airboats, and finished by visiting the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge (MINWR). Interviews include Port Canaveral CEO Captain Murray, Astronaut Commander Bruce Melnick, Wild Ocean’s Sherri McCoy, Twister Airboats’ Dennis Inman, and MINWR Ranger and Visitor Services Manager, Kim King-Wrenn.
