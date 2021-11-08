CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

This Week on The Space Show

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 7 days ago

This week on The Space Show with Dr. David Livingston:. Tuesday, November 09 — 7 PM PST (9 PM CST; 10 PM EST):...

parabolicarc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taylor Daily Press

Space Week image: The Ladybug Nebula

In 2009, the Hubble Space Telescope imaged the beautiful Beetle Nebula (NGC 6302). This planetary nebula is located 4,000 light-years from Earth. A dying star – its mass was five times greater than the mass of the Sun – created this cosmic display of light. The star shed its outer layers at a speed of more than 950,000 kilometers per hour. This warm gas was drained away from the star’s poles, forming a bi-lobed structure. These two lobes resemble the wings of a butterfly or an hourglass. The will of our sun Die in five billion years It also releases its outer layers of gas. This results in a planetary nebula.
ASTRONOMY
Pitchfork

Tim Sweeney Brings Beats in Space Radio Show to Apple Music 1

Tim Sweeney is bringing his long-running electronic music radio show Beats in Space to Apple Music 1. Having previously aired on WNYU, the two-hour weekly show comes to Apple Music starting tonight (November 1) at 10 p.m. Eastern. It debuts with a one-hour mix with Sweeney and another one-hour mix from guest Planningtorock; the show will bring exclusive DJ mixes every week. Sweeney said in a statement:
MUSIC
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Discovery TV show, RV There Yet? filming on Space Coast

NORTH BREVARD ― The Space Coast Office of Tourism and Space Coast Film Commission are excited to welcome the crew of Discovery Channel’s RV There Yet? to film an episode about the area. They filmed throughout Port Canaveral including the RV accommodations at Jetty Park, Wild Ocean, Seafood Atlantic, and Exploration Tower, at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, with Lone Cabbage Fish Camp’s Twister Airboats, and finished by visiting the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge (MINWR). Interviews include Port Canaveral CEO Captain Murray, Astronaut Commander Bruce Melnick, Wild Ocean’s Sherri McCoy, Twister Airboats’ Dennis Inman, and MINWR Ranger and Visitor Services Manager, Kim King-Wrenn.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wgbh.org

Arts This Week: Exploring spaces real and imagined

This week, GBH's Executive Arts Editor Jared Bowen recommends a two-person exhibition of tapestries, visits a survey of one of today's singular photographers, and explores an open air museum featuring 75 large-scale murals. Diedrick Brackens and Katherine Bradford at the Carpenter Center for the Visual Arts through Dec. 23. This...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Archaeology#Space News
Space.com

New 'Lost in Space' Season 3 trailer shows the entire Space Family Robinson in danger

Hot on the heels of the first mindblowing trailer we saw just one month ago, come a second equally-as-amazing trailer for the third and final season of "Lost in Space." If you haven't watched Netflix's "Lost in Space," already then go and do so immediately. Tell your barista that half-soy, non-fat double-blended pumpkin spice latte is To Go, scurry home and switch on Netflix. You'll thank us later.
TV SERIES
bloody-disgusting.com

“A Paranormal Romp in a Queer Space” – Kristen Stewart is Developing a Ghost Hunting Show!

Last year, Kristen Stewart made headlines here on Bloody Disgusting for starring in the aquatic horror movie Underwater, which honestly should’ve made a whole lot more money at the box office than it did. Digressing, Stewart has been making headlines this year for playing Princess Diana in Spencer, likely to nab the actor her first Academy Awards nomination.
TV SERIES
Gazette

The Dan Bongino Show to remain absent from radio this week

Popular conservative radio host Dan Bongino will be absent from the airwaves this week as he continues his "ugly" fight with distributor Cumulus Media over the company's vaccine mandate. Industry insiders told trade magazine Radio Ink that Bongino's show will be dropped from distribution entirely this week. His live shows...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Magnum PI’: Is Perdita Weeks Leaving the Show?

In Season 5’s Episode 5, Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) will face a seemingly straightforward case that suddenly turns deadly. It could be the end for Higgins. Is “Magnum PI” going to kill off Weeks’s character, ending her involvement with the show?. Not likely, as Matt Carter points out. For one...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Yellowstone Season 4, The Harder They Fall

Between the premiere of Netflix's stylish Western The Harder They Fall, which has a starry cast that includes Idris Elba, Regina King, and LaKeith Stanfield, among others, and the return of everyone's favorite neo-Western drama series Yellowstone, it's a big week for anyone who owns a cowboy hat. But if you're not feeling the yeehaw spirit, there are other offerings for you to check out over the next few days, like the premiere of Dickinson's third and final season, and the Dexter revival New Blood.
TV SERIES
earth.com

The annual Leonids meteor show will peak this week

According to NASA, the Leonids are some of the fastest meteors, traveling at speeds of 44 miles per second. Every year in November, these meteors fall towards the Earth after breaking off from a comet called Tempel-Tuttle. This year’s Leoninds Meteor Shower is set to peak on Wednesday night (November 17 to 18), with up to 15 shooting stars each hour until Thursday dawn.
ASTRONOMY
theplaidhorse.com

A Week at the Happiest Show On Earth

Last month, I had the honor of participating in the Retired Racehorse Project 2020-2021 Mega Makeover in Lexington, KY. The Retired Racehorse Project is a 501 c3 that advocates for and supports the retraining of Off the Track Thoroughbreds for a second career. It is a Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA) accredited organization. The Retired Racehorse Project exists to facilitate the placement of Thoroughbred ex-racehorses in second careers by increasing demand for them in equestrian sports. It serves the farms, trainers, and organizations that transition them.
LEXINGTON, KY
kymnradio.net

The Weekly List – The Bruce Springsteen Show, Vol. 2

This week Rich and Danny are joined by Northfield musician Ray Coudret, who is preparing to perform a show with several other local musicians featuring the music of Bruce Springsteen to benefit the local non-profit Healthfinders Collaborative. Rich, Danny and Ray just talk about Bruce Springsteen, the way Springsteen fans tend to do, passionately and effusively. They also play same hot damn good music.
NORTHFIELD, MN
parabolicarc.com

Join NASA’s Virtual Social to Experience the Launch of the #DARTMission

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (NASA PR) — Social media users are invited to register to take part in our global virtual NASA Social for the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, directed by NASA and the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL). This mission is targeted to launch at 10:20 p.m. PST, Nov. 23, 2021, (1:20 a.m. EST, Nov. 24), aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thefocus.news

Why did Rip kill Roarke in the Yellowstone season 4 premiere on Sunday?

Sunday’s explosive two-hour season 4 premiere of Yellowstone gave audiences a lot to chew on: Tate pulling the trigger on a masked invader; Beth’s office exploding, with her in it; and Rip killing Roarke by throwing a rattlesnake at him. But the question now plaguing many viewers’ minds is why Rip killed Roarke in the first place.
TV SERIES
The Independent

People are appalled by video of millennials trying Cracker Barrel for the first time: ‘This is blasphemy’

A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy