This Week on The Space Show

In 2009, the Hubble Space Telescope imaged the beautiful Beetle Nebula (NGC 6302). This planetary nebula is located 4,000 light-years from Earth. A dying star – its mass was five times greater than the mass of the Sun – created this cosmic display of light. The star shed its outer layers at a speed of more than 950,000 kilometers per hour. This warm gas was drained away from the star’s poles, forming a bi-lobed structure. These two lobes resemble the wings of a butterfly or an hourglass. The will of our sun Die in five billion years It also releases its outer layers of gas. This results in a planetary nebula.

ASTRONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO