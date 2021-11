Jaylen Brown is expected to miss 1-2 weeks with a right hamstring strain, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Statistically speaking, Brown is off to the best start of his career. He is averaging a career-high 25.6 points per game on over 49 percent shooting from the field and just under 40 percent shooting from behind the arc. Brown made his first All-Star team last season, and was well on his way to earning the honor again this season.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO