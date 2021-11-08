CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camilo, Mon Laferte, Gloria Trevi to perform at Latin Grammy Awards

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mz1Gc_0cqDUtxX00

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Latin Recording Academy has announced a new group of performers for the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards.

Camilo, Descemer Bueno, Julio Reyes Copello, DJ Nelson, Sergio George, Gente de Zona, Grupo Firme, Mon Laferte, Gloria Trevi, Jay Wheeler and Yotuel have joined the lineup for the 22nd annual awards show.

Bueno, de Zona and Yotuel will perform an acoustic version of "Patria y Vida," which is nominated for Song of the Year and Best Urban Song.

In addition, Laferte and Trevi will join La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho and a mariachi for a medley featuring "La Mujer," which is up for Best Pop Song.

Previously announced performers include Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Omar Apollo, Paula Arenas, Calibre 50 and Myke Towers.

Camilo leads the field of nominees with 10 nominations, including Album of the Year for Mis Manos and Song of the Year for "Dios Así Lo Quiso."

This year's Latin Grammys will have the theme "Rediscovering Life Through Music." The ceremony will air live Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. EST on Univision.

ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

