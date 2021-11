The latest Animal Crossing: New Horizons update is massive, but Nintendo has discovered that there’s a bug that can mess with a player’s experience under unique circumstances. While they don’t go into specific detail about what happens, they encourage players not to try to renovate their town while their island gates are open. They state that as long as the gates are closed there should be no issues and that a planned fix for this bug is coming this month as soon as it can.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO