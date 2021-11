With the recent announcement of the Android 12L update in the works, there’s no way to take in all this new version of Android brings to the table and not be fairly confident that it is arriving with a very particular phone in mind. While many of the Android 12L optimizations will make life a lot better for developers and users on Chromebooks, there’s little doubt many of these updates will also be aimed directly at making apps fully behave on larger, folding screens.

