Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S. I'm Daemon Hatfield, and this week I'm joined by Jonathon Dornbush, host of IGN's PlayStation podcast, Podcast Beyond, and our commerce expert, Seth Macy. This week we discuss some of the best holiday gifts for the next-gen gamer in your life! Do you need a spare controller? Maybe a storage upgrade? We've got you covered. For those of you still itching to get your hands on a new console, we'll dive into the likelihood of you getting your mitts on some next-gen hardware as well. Oh, and poll results!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO