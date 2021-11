While both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are by far among the best, if not the best, smartphones released by Google, they have been plagued by various issues. Among them, the fingerprint sensor. It's... not great. These are the first Pixels to launch with an in-display solution, and users have complained that it's pretty slow and inconsistent — something we also noted in our reviews. But it might be even worse than we initially thought, as some users have started to report that their Pixel 6 can be unlocked with another person's finger.

